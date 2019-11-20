The global glucosamine market size is poised to grow by USD 229.19 million during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005360/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global glucosamine market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page research report with TOC on "Glucosamine Market Analysis Report by application (arthritis, and other applications) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing use of combination therapy. Also, the growing use of nutraceuticals in treating chronic diseases is anticipated to further boost the growth of the glucosamine market.

Although there are a substantial number of drugs available for the treatment of joint related conditions, many researchers believe chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis do not respond to a monotherapy drug or a single treatment. Treatments of such conditions are most effective when given in combination. In combination therapy, nutraceutical supplements such as glucosamine are administered along with other drugs or dietary supplements such as chondroitin. Hence, the use of combination therapy is increasing, which will drive the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Glucosamine Companies:

Blackmores Ltd.

Blackmores Ltd. operates its business in various geographic segments, which includes Australia and New Zealand; China; and other Asian countries. Some of the company's key product offerings include Glucosamine Fish Oil, Glucosamine Sulfate 1500 One-A-Day, Glucosamine Sulfate Complex 1000, Joint Formula Advanced, Joint Formula Advanced Glucosamine Chondroitin with MSM Booster, Joint Formula with Glucosamine Chondroitin, and Vegetarian Glucosamine Sulfate Complete 1000.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include animal nutrition and protein, food ingredients and applications, origination and processing, and industrial and financial services. The company's key offerings include Regenasure, a glucosamine hydrochloride synthesized from corn. It is available in the form of granular powder and is certified for Kosher Pareve, Kosher for Passover, and Halal use.

Ethical Naturals Inc.

Ethical Naturals Inc. operates through a single business segment and focuses on the development and marketing of nutritional supplement ingredients from plant sources. The company offers GreenGrown, a glucosamine hydrochloride synthesized from a vegetarian source. It is available in the form of granular powder and can be used for improving joint health. It is also Kosher certified.

GNC Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc. operates under three segments, namely US and Canada, International, and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of products, which include GNC GLUCOSAMINE 1000 MG, GNC MSM-GLUCOSAMINE, GNC GLUCOSAMINE SULFATE 500 MG, DOCTOR'S BEST, and GNC TRIPLE STRENGTH GLUCOSAMINE CHONDROITIN.

Herbs Nutriproducts Pvt. Ltd.

Herbs Nutriproducts Pvt. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include natural infusion tea, cold pressed oils, functional foods, vitamins and supplements, and beauty. The company offers Glucosamine Chondroitin Complex with Herbal Extracts. It is a combination of glucosamine sulfate and chondroitin available in the form of tablets.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Glucosamine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Arthritis

Other applications

Glucosamine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Canine Arthritis Treatment Market - Canine Arthritis Treatment Market by product (NSAIDS, opioids, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market - Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market by type (biologics and small molecules) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005360/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com.

Website: https://www.technavio.com/