Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas develops solution for 48 MW wind park extension in Kazakhstan

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 20 November 2019



Vestas has secured a 48 MW order from Kazakh developer TSATEK Green Energy LLP for the second phase of the Astana wind project, expanding the wind park from 52 MW to 100 MW.

For this order, Vestas has developed a solution that includes 14 V117-3.45 MW turbines equipped with Vestas Low Temperature Operation. With the cold climate option and the turbine variant's robust design for tough wind sites, the turbines are well-suited for optimal performance in Western Kasakhstan's dry continental climate with extremely fluctuating temperatures and high wind conditions.

Following the installation and commissioning of the Astana I wind project in 2019, this order marks another important step in further developing the growth of renewable energy production in Kazakhstan. The project is financed by a leasing agreement between the customer and a financial institution.

"During the realisation of the first phase of the Astana wind project, TSATEK Green Energy LLP has received valuable support from our trusted partner Vestas, with its extensive experience and highly qualified personnel, that fully meets all requirements for the supply and installation of wind turbines in Kazakhstan. The decision to cooperate with Vestas has lived up to our expectations, therefore we have mutually increased the project capacity up to 100 MW. As for us, it is an honor that the world leader in wind, Vestas, contributes not only to our project, but also to our country", states Yedil Saryyev, Director of TSATEK Green Energy LLP.

"This order from TSATEK Green Energy LLP is underlining Vestas' ability to deliver competitive wind energy solutions also for markets with low temperature climatic conditions. We look forward to maximise the return on investment for our customer by offering a competitive cost of energy and to further develop this promising wind market", says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Schmidt

Communications Partner

Vestas Northern & Central Europe

Tel: +49 40 46778 5153

Mobile: +49

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 108 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 91 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment