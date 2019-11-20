Focusrite has delivered strong FY19 results, highlighting improved revenue momentum with a favourable reception of new product releases, better-than-expected margin delivery and encouraging trading on its first major acquisition since IPO, ADAM Audio. We increase our underlying assumptions for FY20 to reflect the improved trading and gross margin benefits from a shift in sourcing, but forex translation (notably strengthening sterling versus the euro) tempers the upgrade to c 4% for FY20. Our DCF-based valuation increases to 618p from 544p.

