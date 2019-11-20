Technavio has been monitoring the global residential gas generator market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 782.79 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing popularity of gas generators. In addition, the emergence of Bluetooth-enabled portable gas generators is anticipated to further boost the growth of the residential gas generator market.

Gas generators run on clean fuel sources such as natural gas, CNG, and LPG. Natural gas not only minimizes GHG emissions but has become one of the most accessible fuels with the advent of advanced technologies such as smart drill feedback communication, horizontal drilling tools, and fracking. Gas generators are gaining prominence among consumers due to the plummeting cost of natural gas and improvements in gas generator design and production. Thus, the growing popularity of gas generators is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Residential Gas Generator Market Companies:

Briggs Stratton Corporation

Briggs Stratton Corporation is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Engines and Products. The company offers 20kW Standby Generator and 20kW Fortress Standby Generator System.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Construction industries, Energy and transportation, Resource industries, and Financial products. The company offers CAT GAS GENERATOR SETS.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Engine, Distribution, Components, Power systems, and Electrified Power. The company offers QuietConnect Series and a range of residential gas generators.

Generac Power Systems

Generac Power Systems is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Domestic and International. The company offers POWERPACT 7.5KW HOME BACKUP GENERATOR and GUARDIAN 9KW HOME BACKUP GENERATOR.

Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Kitchen and Bath, Engines and Generators, Decorative Products, and Golf and Resort Destinations. The company offers Residential gas generators.

Residential Gas Generator Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Stationary

Portable

Residential Gas Generator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

