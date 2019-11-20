Sinopec and Air Liquide Inaugurate Two Hydrogen Stations in Shanghai.

Shanghai gets its first combined commercial petrol and hydrogen fuel station

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec" or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028;NYSE: SNP) and French company Air Liquide opened two hydrogen stations, West Shanghai Petrol and Hydrogen Fueling Station and Anzhi Gas and Hydrogen Fueling Station, on November 18 in Shanghai. They are the first stations in China to provide combined commercial gas and hydrogen fuel services.

The two hydrogen stations are part of the first project jointly signed by Sinopec and Air Liquide, which will lead Shanghai on the path to becoming a hydrogen energy harbor and further support the development of the 'Hydrogen Corridor'.

The two stations are secondary gas and hydrogen fueling stations; each is equipped with two gasoline tanks, two diesel tanks and four hydrogen tanks, as well as two 12-pump fuel dispensers, two four-pump 35MPa hydrogen dispensers and a reserved 70MPa hydrogen dispenser. The pipelines of the two stations were constructed per the upgraded 70MPa standard to meet the needs of both 35MPa and 70MPa car owners.

Equipped with the world's most advanced technologies, the two combined gas and hydrogen fueling stations have a daily capacity of 1,000 kilograms to serve public transportation, logistics and passenger vehicles. Each station can fuel 100 cars a day. A full tank can be provided in 4-6 minutes per vehicle, providing a driving distance of 300 to 400 kilometers (186.41-248.55 miles).

Unlike previous petrol and hydrogen fueling stations that separate gas and hydrogen, the new project combines them. Sinopec achieved this by recycling the former gas station to create a secondary energy complex. The benefits of this innovative new concept of construction results it better land conservation, reduced waste and lower safety risks.

According to the midterm goal of "Shanghai Fuel Cell Vehicle Development Plan," the city will complete 50 hydrogen stations by 2025. To achieve this, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will utilize the land from 580 existing gas stations to fast-track the introduction of a new generation national network of stations covering urban roads and highways, for a reduced carbon future.

