Cannabis Potcast host Taylor Van Zant interviews Megan McCrae, CMO of Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA),Michel Timperio, President of Cannabis Business from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSX: NEPT) (NASDAQ: NEPT), Jerry Pearring, Chief Executive Officer of Real Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RLBD) and Keith Merker, CEO of WeedMD Inc. (TSXV: WMD) (OTCQX: WDDMF).

Megan McCrae, CMO of Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) captures the sentiment and theme of the current cannabis market for investors, reflecting, "Investors have quickly turned from the sexiness a lot of the cannabis producers were offering, down to wanting returns and companies with solid fundamentals in place."

"So, we have made significant changes this year to ensure we have a strong balance sheet and cash position to support our Canadian and international growth."

"I think for the market to evolve, the rest of the producers are going to have to do the same, and I think that is what the market is demanding now."

Listen to the podcast featuring Megan McCrae, CMO of Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA):

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/111919-StocksToWatch-APHA.mp3

McCrae discusses their branding and marketing strategy both in Canada and internationally including recent news that all five of its medical and recreational brands, as well as its subsidiary, Broken Coast Cannabis' Head Grower, were recognized at the 6th Annual Canadian Cannabis Awards presented by Lift & Co.

Megan commented on the recent Awards saying, "We were absolutely thrilled at the Canadian Cannabis Awards to have our brands recognized. Overall we won seven awards, two of the awards were actually judged by a panel of our industry peers. The two awards that we won there were "Best Master Grower" for our facility out in Broken Coast-the gentleman's name is Kevin Anderson and he does a phenomenal job of cultivating the craft product Broken Coast is known for, and the second award was the "Innovation of the Year" award and we won that for our Soleil CBN Renew Oil. What that is, is the first product to market of its kind. Most people are familiar with THC and CBD, and what we were able to do with our proprietary technique was extract CBN and launch a CBN oil. We are very proud to be the first company on the market to launch that product. The other five awards that we won were for "Best CBD Oil", three for our Pre-Rolls and another "Best Hybrid Award" with Broken Coast, as far as flower goes. Those were all awards that were voted for by consumers. Lift had over 31,000 votes this year for the consumer selected product categories and we won five of those. We are extremely proud to have achieved that and it's a great testament to the product that we grow."

When asked how they've helped differentiate their brands from others in the industry, Megan answered, "We take a lot of pride in our brands. We've done, in my opinion, a great job of developing a portfolio of brands that are very distinct from one another. We started planning for these brands well over a year prior to legalization and we knew that the Canadian landscape was not going to be made of the 21 year old male smoking in his basement, that's what people tend to think when they think of cannabis users, but we knew the reality was very different. There are all types of people, from all walks of life, all types of jobs, incomes and age categories that use cannabis for various reasons. We wanted to make sure as a company that we really understood what that consumer landscape was going to look like when legalization took place so we underwent a huge multistage research process to try to understand who those consumers were and how to make them tick. Then we developed the brands accordingly, taking great care to ensure that what the brand felt like, looked like, how it was positioned and the types of product that were offered were very distinct to try to reach different types of users."

McCrae talks about the next phase in Canada's legalization, Cannabis 2.0, their strong focus on profitability and initiatives for Canadian and International expansion.

She also delves into their educational strategy for consumers that separate them from some of their competitors.

Listen to the podcast featuring Michel Timperio, President of Cannabis Business from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSX: NEPT) (NASDAQ: NEPT):

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/111119-NEPT.mp3

When asked about Neptune's US operations, Timperio commented, "Our positioning in the US is strictly focused on CBD. We feel CBD in the US is a major play. Our approach will be to focus more on white label as well as potential development of our own brands. We've hired a new CEO; a serial entrepreneur, Micheal Cammarata and we've already made some announcements recently with American Media LLC as well as IFF, where we've looked at doing some product development together."

For more information on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. visit their website here.

Listen to the podcast featuring Jerry Pearring, Chief Executive Officer of Real Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RLBD):

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/111519-StocksToWatch-RLBD.mp3

The company recently announced signing a Letter of Intent with Wonder Labs, LLC to create a joint venture to leverage Real Brands brand building and sales capabilities with Wonder Labs product development and production capabilities. The joint venture will focus on accelerating development of innovative hemp derived CBD and other unique high-value consumer products and launching these products online and through traditional retail channels.

"As we prepare to launch our HempAid, Humboldt Brands, Omegahemp and CBD Pharmacy brands, we have identified areas where we might benefit from additional resources," said Real Brands CEO, Jerry Pearring. "By combining certain of Real Brands resources with Wonder Labs, we expect both parties will benefit from the other parties' distinct strengths while creating a joint venture that is broader in scope than either company individually."

We think that the opportunities in ingestibles and topical skincare products is the most exciting to us and we want to compete both online and through traditional retail channels. We have four brands, this joint venture will bring a fifth brand to the portfolio. What we're looking at is speed to market, access to formulators and production capability. We've spent a great deal of time in the last three years working with formulators and with labs, and along the way we've seen the need to differentiate and that speed to market is maybe a more important feature then maybe we thought coming into this year. This joint venture enables us to have access to another formulator, access to production capability and access to market intelligence from the standpoint of the manufacturing plant we will be spending a great deal of time with."

Listen to the podcast: Keith Merker, CEO of WeedMD Inc. (TSXV: WMD) (OTCQX: WDDMF):

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/111119-WeedMD.mp3

Merker discusses the Company's most recent news and developments as well as both the medical and recreational markets in Canada.

Merker also talked about the rollout of "Cannabis 2.0" for WeedMd saying, "Right now we have our first extractor up and running and I should preface that by saying that we have been extracting on site since 2017, but we were doing so at a smaller scale. We do have the experience in-house in producing our own oil and tinctures for the cannabis market. What we've done now is, we've implemented more industrial scale production and processing and extraction. First of all we will be producing the ingredients, from the standpoint of crude, winterized crude all the way to distillate. The easiest products for us to get to market right now are, quite frankly for the vape products. That's something we're going to be present in the market with and that makes a lot of sense right now for us a company."

