The "Europe Dental Implant Market By Product Type (Titanium Dental Implant and Zirconium Dental Implant), By End-user (Hospitals and Dental Clinics), and By Countries (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Italy)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author predicts that the Europe dental implant market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Research Overview

Dental implant is a tooth like structure made of hybrid material such as titanium or zirconium, which are also known as frames or metal posts. These implants are surgically implanted/positioned into the jawbone beneath the gum line. These implants are mounted with dentures and crowns and bridges. These implants provide adequate bone support and bind the implanted structures for a long-term success. The market in Europe is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to growing awareness and increased adoption of dental restoration. The major driver contributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the elderly population and the migration of patients from Western Europe to Eastern Europe for affordable dental treatment. Germany has one of the most advanced healthcare systems with a wide range of medical facilities across the country. Europe is considered one of the largest markets for advancement in dental technologies and is likely to have the highest investment in the dentistry market soon.

Government initiatives towards improvising standard healthcare infrastructure and increased focus on healthcare expenditure is helping these countries to focus on offering high quality healthcare. Apart from this, Eastern European governments and dental organizations are working hard to promote the advanced dental treatments available in the market. Also, there has been a significant increase in the number of practicing dentists in Europe over the past few years. In terms of the vendor scenario, leading players such as Dentsply Sirona and Straumann have large customer bases in European countries. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of the presence of several market vendors that manufacture dental implants. Further, the presence of a strong dental healthcare provision framework inspires individuals to visit the dental clinics for regular check-ups, which will drive the growth of this market.

Acquisitions and mergers are helping in geographical expansion. Growing demand for dental implants with innovative features is also creating awareness among the population. The market is steadily penetrating in untapped market focusing in capturing the market. These strategic moves are generally implemented in the emerging markets especially in the untapped region. Further, the vendors will have a stronghold towards the market and can generate huge revenue by developing better strategies.

Key Competitive Facts:

The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain the market share. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Responding to competitive pricing pressures specific to each of our geographic markets.

Protection of proprietary technology for products and manufacturing processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Definition: Dental Implants

1.3 Why Dental Implants?

1.4 Industry Trends

1.5 Patient Demographics

1.6 Healthcare Spending in the US

1.7 Reimbursement Scenario

1.8 Emerging Global Markets

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.2 Restraints

3.4.3 Opportunities

3.4.4 DRO Impact Analysis

3.4.5 Key Stakeholders

4 Product Types: Market Size Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Titanium Dental Implants

4.2.1 Overview

4.3 Zirconium Dental Implants

4.3.1 Overview

5 End-user: Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Dental Clinics

6 Europe: Market Size Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Germany

6.3 France

6.4 UK

6.5 Spain

6.6 Italy

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis

8 Vendor Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 Business Unit

8.1.2 Geographic Presence

8.1.3 Business Focus

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 Business Strategy

8.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

8.3 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

8.4 Danaher Corp.

8.5 Straumann Group

9 Companies To Watch For

9.1 Anthogyr France

9.2 Astra Tech AB

9.3 Atec Dental GmbH

9.4 Avinent Implant Systems S.L.

9.5 Bego Implant Systems GmbH Co. KG

9.6 BioComp Industries bv

9.7 Biomain AB

9.8 Biotech International

9.9 Bredent GmbH Co. KG

9.10 Biotechnology Institute S.L.

9.11 BTLock S.r.l.

9.12 Camlog Biotechnologies AG

9.13 Defcon Tissue Care

9.14 Dentatus AB

9.15 Dentaurum GmbH Co. KG

9.16 Dentsply Friadent GmbH

9.17 Dot GmbH

9.18 Dr. Ihde Dental AG

9.19 Dyna Dental Engineering b.v.

9.20 Eckermann Laboratorium S.L.

9.21 Elos AB

9.22 Euroteknika

9.23 Implants Diffusion International

9.24 Institut Straumann AG

9.25 JMP Dental GmbH

9.26 K.S.I. Bauer Schraube Gmbh

9.27 Leader Italia srl

9.28 Leone S.p.A.

9.29 Mozo-Grau, SL

9.30 Neoss Ltd.

9.31 Nobel Biocare

9.32 Oral Iceberg S.L

9.33 OsteoCare Implant System Limited

9.34 Osteo-Ti

9.35 RenewBiocare Est

9.36 Reuter systems GmbH

9.37 Schtz Dental GmbH

9.38 Serf

9.39 SIC invent AG

9.40 SL GT-Medical

9.41 Soadco, S.L.

9.42 Sweden Martina S.p.A

9.43 Sybron Implant Solutions GmbH

9.44 TBR Group

9.45 Tekka SA

9.46 Thommen Medical AG

9.47 Timplant Ltd.

9.48 Trinon Titanium GmbH

9.49 Ziterion GmbH

9.50 ZL-Microdent Attachment GmbH Co. KG

