Unity UI Delivers More Intuitive, Consistent and Responsive Design for Pricefx Pricing Modules, While Offering Seamless UI Integration with SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and Other Leading Software Platforms

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced the latest release of its award-winning pricing platform. The fulcrum of this release is Unity UI, a sleek, modern, intuitive user interface. Unity represents the first major UI update for Pricefx since its initial launch and dramatically improves the ease of use, consistency and responsiveness of Pricefx to create a better user experience on multiple devices.

This release also includes enhancements to price lists and live price grids, a multi-step configuration wizard, and speed improvements in PriceOptimizer and PriceAnalyzer. Together, these upgrades support Pricefx's commitment to deliver rapid time-to-value, ease of use and lower total cost of ownership.

"Customers are increasingly adopting cloud-first, platform-based solutions for better interoperability, speed, flexibility and ROI," said Martin Wricke, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Pricefx. "With this release, we are setting a new standard for cloud solutions in the market. Unity UI offers a world-class user experience for pricing software. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to delivering pricing solutions that are fast, flexible and friendly."

Pricefx remains the only 100% cloud native pricing solution, with improved speed and flexibility in both interface and calculations capabilities. Beyond Unity UI, Pricefx enhanced speed and usability for PriceOptimizer and PriceAnalyzer. By using distributed calculations, PriceOptimizer now delivers even quicker results, maximizing the cloud-native power of Pricefx. Data upload speeds in PriceAnalyzer are faster and error handling is improved, removing the need for guesswork or IT support.

Pricefx's new release adds headers to Price Lists and Live Price Grids to display summaries, charts and simulate product prices based on user input. This header logic can also be used for value-based pricing. A new multi-step wizard intuitively guides occasional Pricefx users through configuration and results so that they can quickly and easily complete their work.

More details on Unity UI and how to get the most out the new feature enhancements can be found on the Pricefx blog.

Follow Pricefx

Blog: https://www.pricefx.com/site/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 90 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005044/en/

Contacts:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480