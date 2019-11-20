Dentsply Sirona recently launched a completely redesigned website for the U.S. market that is simple, easy to use and intuitive. The company offers one of the largest clinical education programs in the dental industry empowering dental professionals through world-class education. On dentsplysirona.com, the company has expanded and improved its digital education offerings with one-stop access to first-class digital training programs. In addition, customers can buy the products they want with ease.

The Dentsply Sirona Academy provides the clinical and technical knowledge, skills and inspiration that dental professionals need to develop themselves and their practices. This education encompasses more than 11,000 courses, meetings and events, 42 Education Centers including those in Charlotte, North Carolina and Bensheim, Germany, and now an expanded online presence on www.dentsplysirona.com. The "learn" section of the new state-of-the art online platform for the U.S. markets features a customer-focused site design with easy navigation, an easier registration process, and better search options. Above all, dental professionals benefit from a broader selection of courses and videos.

The "Learn" section allows dental professionals to educate themselves for ongoing Clinical Education and/or learn about how to best use Dentsply Sirona's products. (Photo: Dentsply Sirona )

Dental professionals benefit from new courses ranging from quick tips to in-depth procedural webinars

With an already broad selection of Endodontics, Implants, Preventive and Restorative courses and videos, Dentsply Sirona has now added courses on topics including local anesthesia, digital dentistry, endodontics, implants, oral surgery, practice management, preventive care and restorative dentistry. The online Academy also offers more than 800 free videoclips that demonstrate tips and tricks for specific dental procedures. Moreover, it is a quick way to access more than 250 of the brightest minds in dentistry. Experts including Dr. Sergio Kuttler, Dr. Natanya Padachey, and Dr. David Wong present the latest evidence-based scientific insights in dentistry.

Key features of the new "learn" section of the website include one-stop access to online and in-person education and an enhanced search and navigation function which makes it easy to search and find live courses, on-demand content, case studies and webinars. A user-friendly site design completes the web experience.

"The new site was rolled out in phases over the last few months. We expect to continually improve the website based on ongoing testing and customer feedback. In fact, we have already made changes based on input. Our online dental courses are unrivaled in breadth and depth and, with our brand-new website, very convenient to use", adds Chidam Chidambaram, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital/Marketing Officer at Dentsply Sirona.

"Shop," "Learn," "Discover" an easy and intuitive customer experience

Every element of the customer experience and the back-end infrastructure has been redesigned with the customer in mind. The new website is faster, simpler and makes it easier for the Endodontics, Orthodontics Implants customers in the U.S. to discover, learn and buy.

A place to buy products is called "Shop." The shop will allow customers to buy in different ways using search, quick order, reorder or buy by procedure. Additionally, the site offers comprehensive product information to help customers with their buying decisions, convenient access to account information, order history and past invoices.

Under "Discover," customers can explore how best to use products that Dentsply Sirona offers across all major dental procedures.

Digital transformation starts with the customer

Dentsply Sirona's approach to its digital transformation is to make it easy for the customer to interact with the company. "With our digital transformation initiatives, we will completely change how we approach our customers," explains CEO Don Casey. "This is all about our customers and how we can make it easy for them to serve their patients and improve their practices."

