Leading Spanish-language television network to broadcast international beauty pageant for Hispanic audiences in the U.S.

LBI Media, Inc., a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., announced today that its EstrellaTV Network will air the Spanish-language broadcast of the Miss World 2019 beauty pageant on December 14, 2019, 7 PM 6 PM CT.

Miss World, the longest running event of its kind, will take place at the ExCel Arena in London with over 100 delegates from all over the world, and where Vanessa Ponce de Leon of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. For the third consecutive year, EstrellaTV will be the official U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster of this 69-year-old world beauty pageant. The organization's long-running message of "Beauty With a Purpose" is a theme that has been associated with social responsibility and the fundraising of millions of dollars annually for charitable causes around the globe, and a mission that is aligned with EstrellaTV's own core values and principles.

"We are delighted to partner once again with the Miss World organization in broadcasting this world-class event for the Hispanic community in the U.S. At EstrellaTV we are committed to providing the best Spanish-language lifestyle and entertainment programming and the Miss World beauty pageant is no exception," stated Ivan Stoilkovich, Head of Programming at EstrellaTV Network.

Now in its 69th edition, and for the fourth consecutive year, Mexican singer-actor Fernando Allende will be the official host of the Spanish-language telecast, which is broadcast in 150 countries and is viewed by billions of people worldwide. EstrellaTV joins the ranks of global networks to add the show to its programming lineup.

The "Beauty With a Purpose" global humanitarian program is at the heart of Miss World. This global platform inspires and empowers thousands of young women from around the world to use their talents to raise awareness and funds in aid of humanitarian causes that have a real and tangible impact among poor, sick and disadvantaged communities.

About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media, Inc., is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across all of the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 2,500 hours annually of original TV programming at the Empire Burbank Television Studios, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language TV content. The company's EstrellaTV Network is distributed through owned and operated TV stations, TV network affiliates and related digital media properties. The EstrellaTV programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced in the U.S. for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, LBI Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents and its highly-rated radio programming formats are distributed through owned and operated radio stations, affiliated stations and related digital media properties. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

