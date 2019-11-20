Acquisition Broadens Standish's European Offering

Standish Management, one of the leading independent providers of fund administration services to Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Real Estate managers today announced the firm has entered into an agreement to acquire Halsey Group S.à r.l. Halsey Group is a Luxembourg-based fund and corporate services provider dedicated to international private equity and real estate investment firms.

Terms were not announced.

The acquisition extends Standish's service offering and brings together Halsey's long-tenured team and large client base across the U.S. and UK, with Standish's reputation and expertise across PE, VC, and Real Estate funds. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and upon closing Halsey Group will change its name to Standish Management Luxembourg.

Owen Kiely, Head of Europe at Standish Management said, "We are delighted to welcome the Halsey Group team to Standish as the first step in our long-term strategy of expanding our global servicing capabilities. With interest growing for European-domiciled fund vehicles, on top of the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, Luxembourg has emerged as the leading European domicile for alternative asset funds. By joining forces with Halsey, we believe we significantly strengthen our ability to serve the evolving administration needs of our existing and future clients in Europe."

Christophe Gammal, Managing Director of Halsey Group, added, "Our team is delighted to join forces with Standish. Both firms share the same client-centric culture and we believe that Standish's stellar reputation of delivering best-in-class services in the U.S. fund administration market gives us the ideal platform to further accelerate our success in building a leading European fund administration practice. The entire Halsey team is excited to further develop their careers with Standish."

About Standish Management

Standish Management is an employee-owned provider of specialized fund administration services for Managers and General Partners of Private Equity Funds, generally: Buyout, Venture Capital, Real Estate and Fund-of-Funds. Founded in 2007, Standish has grown steadily and currently has over $100 billion in committed capital under administration, administering over 1,200 entities and reporting to more than 25,000 LPs. Standish is based in San Francisco with major offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, and New York. For more information, visit www.standishmanagement.com.

About Halsey Group

Established in Luxembourg for more than 20 years and regulated by the CSSF as a Specialized PFS firm, Halsey Group is an independent provider of specialized fund administration and corporate services to alternative investment managers around the world.

