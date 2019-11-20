Technavio has been monitoring the global dental laboratories market and the market is poised to grow by USD 10.7 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the high prevalence of dental disorders. In addition, digitization driven by CAD/CAM technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the dental laboratories market.

The prevalence of dental disorders such as edentulism, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay is increasing. Dental disorders can be caused by factors such as birth defects and old age, improper dental care, poor eating habits, and consumption of tobacco. This is driving the demand for treatments such as dental prosthetic procedures, root-canal treatments, and tooth clean-ups. These procedures are performed in dental clinics or dental laboratories using dental laboratory products such as orthodontic devices. Thus, the high prevalence of dental disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Dental Laboratories Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and graphics, Health care, Electronics and energy, and Consumer. The company offers Vitrebond Liner/Base, which is a resin-modified glass ionomer material.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Technologies and equipment and Consumables. The company offers a combination of software and hardware components, inLab CAD/CAM Equipment.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Specialty Products Technologies, and Equipment Consumables. The company offers NobelProcera, Take 1 Advanced, and Simpli5 to end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG is headquartered in Liechtenstein and offers products through the following business segments: Ivoclar Vivadent and Ivoclar Digital. The company offers a 5-axis milling machine, PrograMill One to end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

Planmeca Group

Planmeca Group is headquartered in Finland and offers products through the following business segments: Planmeca Group, Dental units, CAD/CAM, Imaging software, Dental chains, and Dental schools. The company offers PlanScan Lab to end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

Dental Laboratories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Prosthetic and diagnostic devices

Therapeutic devices

Other products

Dental Laboratories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

