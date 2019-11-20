Costa Coffee announced today that Dominic Paul will step down as CEO of the company effective Nov. 30. He will be succeeded Dec. 2 by Jill McDonald, an experienced business leader who has worked in senior roles across several industries, including retailing and airlines.

Paul has led Costa through a strong growth phase, along with the sale of Costa to The Coca-Cola Company, the complex separation from Whitbread and the development of Costa's new growth strategy.

"Dominic led a significant reshaping of Costa's international footprint, the expansion of the brand across multiple new platforms and a wide-ranging reset of the core UK business strategy," said Jennifer Mann, president of Global Ventures for The Coca-Cola Company, parent of Costa.

McDonald will report to Mann. "I am excited to welcome Jill to the Costa family," Mann said. "Her track record, depth of international experience and excitement about joining our business makes her an ideal leader to build on the great work of Dominic and the rest of the Costa team."

Most recently, McDonald was managing director of clothing and home for Marks Spencer. Prior to being named to that role, she served as CEO of Halfords Group, a UK retailer of bikes, car parts, leisure products and a chain of garages. McDonald worked at Halfords from 2015 to 2017.

She held three roles with McDonald's Corp. from 2006 to 2015, ultimately serving as UK CEO and division president, North Europe. From 1990 to 2006, McDonald worked for British Airways, ascending through a series of positions of greater responsibility, eventually serving as global head of marketing.

McDonald started her career as a graduate trainee at Colgate-Palmolive in 1987.

She currently serves on the board of InterContinental Hotels Group. McDonald is a native of the UK and a graduate of the University of Brighton.

"I have long been a fan of Costa and have watched the company grow in the UK and far beyond," McDonald said. "I look forward to joining the Costa leadership team and building on the great foundation and growth potential in the business."

Paul will remain with Costa as a special advisor through February 2020, supporting the transition.

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee operates over 2,600+ coffee shops in the UK and more than 1,300+ in 31 international markets and are proud to be the UK's favourite coffee shop, having been awarded "Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" by Allegra Strategies for nine years running (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both here in the UK and across the world. That's why we established The Costa Foundation, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, the Costa Foundation has funded over 80 school projects and changed the lives of more than 75,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in store.

In 2011 Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation rebranding it to Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates over 9,000+ coffee bars in nine international markets and proudly serves the same famous Mocha Italia blend found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go.

www.costa.co.uk

