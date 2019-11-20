Technavio has been monitoring the global infection control market and the market is poised to grow by USD 29.49 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing geriatric population. In addition, technological advances in sterilizing equipment are anticipated to further boost the growth of the infection control market.

The geriatric population is highly susceptible to infectious diseases. The incidence depends on the site of infection and location of the patient, whether a hospital, nursing home or community. Patients residing in nursing homes are mostly affected by pressure ulcer infections, urinary tract infection, and pneumonia. In addition, the chances of acquiring nosocomial infections are high among hospitalized elderly patients. Thus, the growth in the geriatric population is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Infection Control Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and graphics, Health care, Electronics and energy, and Consumer. The company offers a broad range of sterilizers.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the business unit: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers products such as Sawacillin and Flemoclav Solutab.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Life sciences, Dental, and Dialysis. The company offers Dry Fog equipment and REVOX sterilization systems and services.

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Global industrial, Global institutional, Global energy, and Other. The company offers OxyCide, which is used as a daily disinfectant cleaner.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through the following business segments: Acute care therapies, Life science, and Surgical workflows. The company offers Getinge 86-series products.

Infection Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Therapeutic

Non-therapeutic

Infection Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

