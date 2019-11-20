Experion Holdings Ltd. Increases Distribution: Adds the Province of Manitoba, Alberta and Yukon to its Cannabis Supply Distribution Network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion or "the Company''), a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, has been accepted by the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation ("MBLL"), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis and the Yukon Liquor Corporation as an official supplier of Adult-Use cannabis products to the provinces' licensed private sector retailers, as well as Alberta's only online source for legal cannabis, AlbertaCannabis.org.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Experion's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to announce these relationships with the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis and the Yukon Liquor Corporation; and look forward to building long-term partnerships by providing high quality and reliable products to adult-use consumers within these new provinces and territories. These agreements further solidify Experion's brands, Citizen Stash and Kanabé Goods Co. ("Kanabé"), in Canada's legal adult-use cannabis marketplace as we continue to build a best-in-class distribution network for Experion's products from coast to coast."

Manitoba, Alberta and the Yukon are the fourth, fifth and sixth Canadian provinces respectively with which Experion has announced distribution. The Company recently announced a Letter of Intent with the Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC) and has also formalized supply agreements with an authorized Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) distributor and the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB).

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

