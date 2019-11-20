Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that explains why data and analytics play a crucial role in building smart cities

Smart cities use real-time analytics to improve services such as- transportation, preventive policing, and crime reduction.

A smart city or an urbanized region consists of IoT sensors and network devices that help improve the quality of life and ensure smart usage of resources such as time, energy, and money. Due to the recent surge in the usage of connected devices and the growing popularity of the internet of things, big data, and analytics, local authorities have started capitalizing on real-time information to curb traffic, pollution levels, crime rates, and energy consumption.

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Smart cities run on data, but to successfully build one it's crucial to analyze the data sets generated by diverse sources and every component of a smart city."

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Smart cities run on data, but to successfully build one it's crucial to analyze the data sets generated by diverse sources and every component of a smart city."

Three Ways Data and Analytics Can Help Build Smart Cities:

Transportation Management: IoT enabled sensors and networks that use cloud-based architecture and big data offer real-time traffic support, help monitor driver's behavior, and decrease the number of road accidents. Smart transportation management also enables drivers to locate the nearest available parking slot and receive notifications through a mobile interface Smart Burglar Alarms: When it comes to monitoring crime rates, predictive analytics plays a crucial role in alerting local authorities police departments about the crimes in real-time by leveraging big data and location history. Also, data and analytics acts as a key enabler to ensure smart security and create safer cities through insights gained from various data streams. Smart Grids: Smart grids offer two-way communication that is made possible using advanced technologies, control systems, and computer processing. These technologies leverage sensor data to analyze grid stability, detect faults, report power outages, and help store excess energy.

Analyzing the huge volumes of data puts tremendous pressure on the data architecture of your enterprise.

Would you like to learn more about the business benefits of data and analytics?

