Expanded line of smarter loss prevention helps retailers gain new insights into key areas of impact

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, has expanded its innovative line of RFID-based shrink visibility solutions, providing actionable data to help retailers reduce loss and better manage shrink. Leveraging RFID technology for smarter loss prevention, Sensormatic shrink visibility integrates multiple technologies to meet the unique needs of each individual retailer-while helping decrease shrink based on the source and location of loss.

Sensormatic smart systems are uniquely designed for retailers seeking to leverage advanced loss prevention use cases with RIFD technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

These new Sensormatic RFID-based electronic article surveillance (EAS) systems reveal item-level insights into stolen merchandise to help retailers react effectively to loss conditions. Electronic product code (EPC) information is captured through connected IoT devices to deliver real-time data, resulting in improved inventory accuracy and actionable analytics.

Retailers worldwide are challenged by the real price tag of total retail loss a staggering $1.2 trillion problem. Not only must retailers combat almost $100 billion annually in total losses from shrink1, but also nearly $1.1 trillion from inventory distortion (a combination of out-of-stocks and overstocks), which equates to 7.3% of global retail sales from stock distortion2

While shrink significantly impacts a retailer's bottom line, inventory distortion causes a lack of visibility into timely and accurate inventory across a seamless unified commerce environment. Without RFID-based technology, retailers lack confidence in their ability to promise available, on-hand stock, thus driving higher operational costs for online sales and store fulfillment needs.

Shrink visibility takes loss prevention to the next level with an innovative portfolio of Sensormatic RFID-based EAS detection systems, which include: discreet door mounted, overhead to blend into any store environment, and traditional pedestals. The combination of trusted Sensormatic hardware and analytics gives retailers unprecedented item-level shrink visibility to impact key areas of the store, including fitting rooms, transition areas, stockroom and receiving, points of sale (POS), store exits and the sales floor, to help:

Track and manage retail shrink from all sources along the supply chain in real time

Get clear sightline into causes of shrink by understanding which, when and how many items exit without a valid sales transaction

Differentiate between actual store shrink and other forms of inventory distortion

Proactively prevent shrink and inventory distortion by optimizing staffing during times of spiked theft, integrating video capture for forensic analysis of loss events and rapidly replenishing stolen goods with real-time item-level reports of missing items

Capture EPC quality data in real time enabling predictive, analytics-based strategy and response-at the exit, in receiving and on the selling floor

"Second generation use cases support the relevance of RFID for loss prevention," said Brent Brown, vice president and general manager, Global Inventory Intelligence, Sensormatic Solutions. "Whether for forensic investigations, the ability to replenish merchandise faster, or the intelligent alarming capabilities for high-theft events caused by organized retail crime rings, our smart systems are uniquely designed for retailers seeking to leverage advanced loss prevention use cases with RIFD technology."

To learn more about Sensormatic RFID for Loss Prevention solutions, click here.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

2019 Johnson Controls. All Rights Reserved. SENSORMATIC, SHOPPERTRAK, TRUEVUE and the product names listed above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

1 Source: 2018 Sensormatic Global Shrink Index (Calculations based on PlanetRetail RNG global and regional retail sales forecasts, 2017-2018)

2 Source: IHL Group, Sizing it All Up: Retail's Inventory Distortion Problem

