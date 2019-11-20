Technavio has been monitoring the global ear syringe market and the market is poised to grow by USD 9,239.73 thousand during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005529/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ear syringe market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Ear Syringe Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (Bulb-type ear syringe and Tubular-type ear syringe), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the benefits of ear syringing procedure. In addition, the increasing adoption of disposable supplies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ear syringe market.

The buildup of excess earwax can cause deafness, tinnitus, and other ear problems. When ear drops are not effective in removing the earwax, physicians recommend the use of ear syringes. Ear syringing is a painless procedure that helps to improve the hearing capabilities of patients. The syringes use the right amount of pressure to squirt the water directly into the ear and dislodge the softened wax. Thus, the benefits of ear syringing are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Ear Syringe Market Companies:

Amsino International Inc.

Amsino International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Sterile Water and Saline, AMSafe Medication Delivery Systems, AMSure Enteral Feeding Systems, AMSure Respiratory Therapy Systems, AMSure Surgical and Nursing Systems, AMSure Urological Care, and RECEPTAL Waste Fluid Management Systems.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers bulb ear syringes like Ear/Ulcer Syringes.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Bathroom safety, Beds, Mobility, Patient room, Personal care, Respiratory, Sleep, Therapeutic support surfaces, and Others.

Entermed BV

Entermed BV is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: ENT Outpatient clinic and ENT Products. The company offers a compact ear syringe, the Enthermo ear syringe.

GF Health Products Inc.

GF Health Products Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Medical, Surgical and Physician, Respiratory, Therapeutic Support Surfaces, Mobility, Patient Lifts, Wheelchairs, Personal Care, Bathroom Safety, Beds, and Others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ear Syringe Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Bulb-type ear syringe

Tubular-type ear syringe

Ear Syringe Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Enteral Syringes Market Global Enteral Syringes Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (disposable syringes and reusable syringes).

Smart Syringe Pumps Market Global Smart Syringe Pumps Market by product (consumables and systems), application (oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, anesthesia, critical care, pain management, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005529/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com