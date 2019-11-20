



HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd World Blockchain Conference took place in Wuzhen City, China on November 8 - 9, 2019. With this year's theme "Applications.Cross Barriers", the Conference welcomed more than 100 industry VIPs, business leaders and technology experts and 4,000+ blockchain professionals. Yves Glant, CEO of FBH, spoke at a seminar, focused on industry trends in blockchain and artificial intelligence technology in 2020.Yige Cai, General Manager of Tencent Blockchain, delivered the keynote speech, "Thinking about Digital Asset Infrastructure" during the morning conference. He focused on the application of blockchain, DCEP, Libra, Tencent Virtual Bank and other topics. Jianping Kong, Associate Director of Canaan Creative spoke, saying "The combination of blockchain and artificial intelligence is the future trend, and start-up companies will have many business opportunities."Yves said, "Artificial Intelligence has become the core driving force of the new round of industrial transformation, which has an important impact on the world economy, social progress and humanity. However, artificial intelligence has some problems such as centralized data management, lack of trust mechanism, poor traceability of intelligent products and poor data sharing. Blockchain technology can help solve these problems. Basic blockchain characteristics include decentralization, openness, autonomy, and tamper-proof information. The application of blockchain technology to AI can greatly improve the safety and stability of AI."Yves then introduced the FBH Project, a blockchain digital asset serving the global artificial intelligence industry. FBH will build a "blockchain + artificial intelligence" asset platform.Christian Kirner, FBH CTO, said: "The FBH Project relies on a large user base. The project will establish a big data service platform, a digital asset exchange, an artificial intelligence community, an enterprise credit system, a cloud service mining machine and a shared ecological mall. FBH's future service targets include global artificial intelligence enterprises, institutions, laboratories and users."The FBH digital currency was launched on the HKEx.one platform on October 11, 2019, bringing new opportunities to the blockchain industry.About FBH ProjectFBH Project, initiated by an international artificial intelligence technology company, invited several enterprises to jointly develop with the world's top blockchain technology development team. Relying on the artificial intelligence market, FBH jointly explored the combination of blockchain technology and the artificial intelligence economic world, and developed an open public blockchain for use in the global artificial intelligence enterprise market.Media contact:vip@fbh123.cnhttp://www.fbh123.cn/Source: FBHCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.