Digital Ally, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10 at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST. Stan Ross (CEO of Digital Ally, Inc.) will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally stated "Digital Ally is pleased to return to the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event. 2019 has been an exciting year for us with the release our newest in-car system EVO-HD for law enforcement, our continued success in the commercial fleet industry and new partnerships in event security with MetLife and Arrowhead Stadium. We would like to thank LD Micro and are excited for this opportunity."

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

Contact:

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

913.814.7774

9705 Loiret Blvd.

Lenexa, KS 66219

info@digitalallyinc.com

