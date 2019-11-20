Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. To Present at The LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. (OTC PINK:MHPC), Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 4:00/PM PST / 1:00/PM EST. Michael Z. Anise, President and Chief Financial Officer of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on June 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Michael Z. Anise

Phone: 980-273-1702 ext. 244

Address: 136 Main St., Pineville, NC 28134

Email: Michael@MHProperties.com

