Technavio has been monitoring the global radiation dose management solution market and the market is poised to grow by USD 217.09 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005563/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global radiation dose management solution market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 150-page research report with TOC on "Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Solution (Services and Products), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment. In addition, the demand for cloud-based systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the radiation dose management solution market.

Factors such as the growing applications of diagnostic imaging modalities and rising prevalence of various diseases are driving the need to conduct medical imaging examinations. In addition, the increasing focus on prevention and early diagnosis of diseases along with the availability of reimbursement in countries such as the UK and the US will further drive the demand for medical imaging equipment such as picture archiving and communication systems and radiology information systems. This in turn, will drive the adoption of radiation dose management solution, which captures, tracks, and reports the radiation dose directly from these imaging devices. Thus, the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, Animal health, and All Other Segments. The company offers a multi-modality software, Radimetrics Enterprise Platform to various end-users.

Bracco Spa

Bracco Spa is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following business units: Imaging, AMT ACIST Medical Systems, and Health services. The company offers a fully-automated and vendor-neutral solution, NEXO[DOSE] to various end-users.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The company offers a radiation dose tracking software, the Dose Tracking System to various end-users.

Fortive Corp.

Fortive Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The company offers an active dosimetry system, RaySafe i2 Real-time Dose Monitoring System to various end-users.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Material Solutions, and Document Solutions. The company offers a common acquisition workstation, FDX Console to various end-users.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Radiation Dose Management Solution: Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Services

Products

Radiation Dose Management Solution: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market by application (diagnostic shielding and radiotherapy shielding) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by product (external and internal) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005563/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com