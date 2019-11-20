Automobility LA Announces 'Humanising Autonomy' As Winner Of 2019 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition

London-based company, focused on building global standards in artificial intelligence application, selected from hundreds of applicants to be awarded $15,000

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA announced today the winner of its signature Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition. The show's sixth annual Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition (Top Ten) was presented this year by Michigan Economic Development Corporation's (MEDC) mobility initiative, PlanetM, and co-sponsored by Plug and Play Tech Center. Humanising Autonomy was awarded $15,000 and given global recognition.

Humanising Autonomy (London, UK) is a startup with big ambitions, with a mission to build the global standard of how autonomous systems interact with people. Founded on the premise of enabling a safer, more human-centered implementation of autonomous technology, the company has developed a camera agnostic prediction software that is able to predict pedestrian, cyclist and other vulnerable road users' behavior and intent in real-time to improve global mobility systems. As a crucial perception technology, the vision-based software integrates with all levels of autonomy (including both autonomous and human-driven vehicles) to improve safety, efficiency and pedestrian interactions.

"This was a huge year for our startups competition and 'Humanising Autonomy' is a truly progressive company with customers already secured across the globe to transform the safety of autonomous technology," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "AutoMobility LA provides a platform not only where winners are awarded prize money, but where they can highlight their work to an audience of global industry professionals that are leading their fields. These ideas are truly shaping the future of mobility as we know it."

All Top Ten finalists were recognized at AutoMobility LA in front of media and industry professionals from around the world, including automakers, tech executives, designers, developers, investors, dealers, government officials, analysts, fellow startups and more.

