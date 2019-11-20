SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Milton Silva-Craig joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Silva-Craig brings over 25 years of experience holding executive positions in healthcare.

Silva-Craig is a successful leader who has demonstrated expertise in growing and scaling businesses in various fields of healthcare, including IT, medical imaging and quality data management. Since 2014, he has been the CEO of Q-Centrix, recently leading the company through an impressive sale from private equity firm Sterling Partners to TPG Growth, a leading global private investment firm. Prior to Q-Centrix, Milton served as president of TransUnion's healthcare business unit developing and executing a strategic business plan focused on repositioning and growing the company in the healthcare marketplace resulting in an eightfold increase. He also served as the president and chief operating officer at Emageon Inc. accelerating revenues from less than a million to more than $100 million and eventually leading the company through a successful initial public offering on NASDAQ in 2005. Before that, Milton Silva-Craig held executive positions at General Electric Medical Systems.

"I am tremendously excited about joining SOPHiA GENETICS' Board of Directors," said Milton Silva-Craig. "I was impressed by the company's vision and how quickly the team managed to make Data-Driven Medicine a reality, having already helped over 440,000 patients to date through more than 1,000 hospitals. As part of my personal and professional commitment to improving healthcare, it is a unique opportunity to be part of the SOPHiA journey and helping the company reach its future goals."

"We are thrilled to have Milton join SOPHiA's journey in such an exciting stage in the company's evolution," added Jurgi Camblong, CEO and co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Given his success in growing and scaling health companies rapidly and his experience in data-driven systems, Milton's guidance will be essential in capturing and leveraging multi-modality new-generation data and improving health outcomes and economics worldwide."

With the addition of Troy Cox, former CEO of Foundation Medicine, Milton Silva-Craig is the second US-based executive to join the board of SOPHiA GENETICS this year, confirming the rapid market penetration of the company in the US, and its commitment to meet the growing demand across the country.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the SOPHiA universal platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare.

SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.

