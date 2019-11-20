Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk says the possible actions of Germany's independent regulator on the preferential removal of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the EU Gas Directive will allow Russia's Gazprom to abuse its monopoly position. This new pipeline bypassing Ukraine is to be built next to the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Ukraine stands against the construction of Nord Stream 2 as it will most likely lose its status of a gas transit country, while its potential revenue losses are estimated at US$3 billion annually.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...