Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2019 / 15:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6162 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3382831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 30487 EQS News ID: 917909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2019 09:48 ET (14:48 GMT)