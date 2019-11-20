Healthcare companies across multiple disciplines are working with Newswire to overcome the challenges of limited staffing and resources by utilizing Newswire's integrated media and marketing communications services

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - Healthcare companies spanning several fields within the industry are now working with Newswire to address the challenge of growing brand awareness, greater website traffic, and gaining a greater return on media spend. Healthcare is a highly diversified and specialized field, however, one company, Newswire, addresses their challenge to gain greater brand awareness by delivering software as a high-tech, high-touch service on demand to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. There isn't any need to hire staff, buy software or contract with a PR agency, and results soon follow. Newswire writes the press releases, pitches, and multimedia content, produces the high-impact campaigns/programs, and reaches out to media to secure valuable earned media mentions at a fraction of the cost of any and all alternatives.





"We have a deep appreciation and understanding of the common challenges faced by healthcare companies, the communities they serve, and the patients in need," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "With tight budgets, resources are often limited so the campaigns that must be conducted simultaneously to reach a broad audience must be automated. Furthermore, follow-up activities required to connect to the media are often not available. Newswire's industry experts help bridge this gap by addressing resource limitations, the need for automated technology and media connectivity for our healthcare clients. We address specific business objectives by implementing an effective PR strategy by sharing their message and connecting with media through effective media outreach to journalists, reporters, and major outlets that trust Newswire to provide impactful stories."

The healthcare companies participating in the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour have found new opportunities, gaining interest and attention from publications including The Atlantic, Business2Community, and NBC News.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided with a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to transform your owned media into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

