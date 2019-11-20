FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 20, 2019.



October 2019 All Instruments Highlights:*

66.4% of orders executed at price 1

22.3% of orders executed with positive slippage 2

11.3% of orders executed with negative slippage 3

Average execution speed 35 milliseconds4

Highlighted Instruments October 2019:

Instrument Active Trader

Average Spread5 Active Trader

Effective Spread6 At Price

Orders Positive

Slippage Negative

Slippage BTC/USD 40.2 41.4 76.9% 9.1% 14.0% ETH/USD 1.9 1.9 40.7% 39.0% 20.3% XAU/USD 34.7 34.7 58.1% 27.6% 14.3% SPX500 0.4 0.4 67.0% 25.3% 7.7% NAS100 1.1 1.2 66.3% 23.2% 10.5% EUR/USD 0.2 0.2 75.0% 15.9% 9.1% GBP/USD 0.8 0.8 65.7% 21.4% 12.9% AUD/USD 0.2 0.2 79.1% 13.9% 6.9%

*These highlights come from orders that executed through FXCM Group from 1 October 2019, to 30 October 2019. Data excludes certain types of non-direct clients.

1Percentage of executed client trades# in October 2019, which were executed at the price clients requested.

2Percentage of executed client trades# in October 2019, which were executed at a more favorable price than the price clients requested.

3Percentage of executed client trades# in October 2019, which were executed at a less favorable price than the price clients requested.

4This defines the amount of time between when we receive the order until execution. This excludes internet latency and post trade booking.

5This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM's Active Traders for 1 October 2019, to 30 October 2019. The data reflects average spreads made available to FXCM clients during all trading hours.

6This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM's Active Traders for 1 October 2019, to 30 October 2019. The data reflects the spread at which trades were executed by FXCM clients during all trading hours.

#Client trades here cover stop, limit, "at market", and entry orders. Certain non-direct clients are excluded from the data. Limit and limit entry orders would only execute at the requested price or better and cannot receive negative slippage. Price improvements are subject to available liquidity.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited , FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

