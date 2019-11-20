Dutch gas and power provider Essent has agreed to buy the Amsterdam-based renewables marketplace for an undisclosed sum. Vandebron sells electricity aggregated from wind, solar and biomass projects.Netherlands-based power and gas company Essent has agreed to acquire Dutch clean energy company Vandebron. Essent, a subsidiary of the Innogy renewables unit itself owned by German utility Eon, will pay an undisclosed sum provided the transaction is approved by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets. Vandebron operates a marketplace for renewable energy which connects wind, solar and biomass ...

