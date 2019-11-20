PDL BioPharma reported Q319 results with revenue of $44.2m, down 35% compared to Q318 mainly due to a $31.6m change in fair value in the Assertio royalty rights in that quarter. Importantly LENSAR revenues were $8.1m, up 22% compared to the prior year, mainly due to increased sales in Asia. Following these results, the company has increased guidance for 2019 for LENSAR from a range of $27-29m to over $29m and for cash royalties from a range of $60-65m to over $65m.

