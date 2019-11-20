SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Yeast and Enzymes Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

The growing penchant towards the consumption of foods and beverages by consumers, especially in emerging economies will pave the way for an impressive spend growth in the yeast and enzymes market. Yeasts andenzymes command their extensive applications in the food and beverage industry as processing aids. These components help processed food manufacturers to obtain more from raw materials, streamline the production processes, and improve the quality of processed food products. The yeast and enzyme market will undergo the spend growth at a momentum that will exceed 6% through 2022

However, this momentum will experience frequent halts owing to factors such as the sub-optimal packaging of these products. Inadequate packaging is frequently resulting in the degradation and contamination of products, thereby leading to financial losses of buyers.

"The type of packaging and storage material used for yeast has a direct impact on the effectiveness of yeast's fermentation capacity. It is best maintained in the cast of cellophane-wrapped yeast stored in cardboard boxes," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik.

In view of the imposing challenges in the yeast and enzymes market, this procurement intelligence report contains insights that are focused on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Key Report Insights:

It is recommended for buyers to partner with yeast and enzymes suppliers who take storage decisions based on enzyme stability profiles. All enzymes lose their potency over time due to a combination of moisture and heat, and the rate of enzymes losing their potency depends on the storage conditions. However, each enzyme has a unique stability profile under various conditions. The decisions pertaining to storage should be based on the data and experience with each enzyme.

Yeast and enzymes are heavily traded globally as their production is concentrated region wise. For instance, the majority of enzymes are produced in Denmark, whereas half of the global yeast production takes place in Europe. A global sourcing model will allow buyers to achieve the highest quality of yeast or enzyme at the best possible pricing terms.

The yeast and enzymes market has experienced a lot of consolidation in the past year and is set to witness more M&A, owing to the increased competition in the market. Consolidation in the market will increase the production and research capabilities yeast and enzymes suppliers and will result in lowered prices or the introduction of innovative products in the market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Yeast and enzymes market demand and supply Snapshot

Yeast and enzymes market demand and supply shift

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Yeast and enzymes suppliers market highlights

Yeast and enzymes supplier operational capability matrix

Yeast and enzymes supplier cost breakup

Regional yeast and enzymes price trends

Procurement Best Practices

Pricing Models- pros and cons

