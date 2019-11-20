Technavio has been monitoring the global viral vectors market and the market is poised to grow by USD 493.23 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005607/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global viral vectors market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 154-page research report with TOC on "Viral Vectors Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Application (Gene therapy and Vaccines), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the emergence of novel technologies to manufacture viral vectors is anticipated to further boost the growth of the viral vectors market.

The development of therapies using viral vectors is in high demand due to the growing incidence of various life-threatening diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, HIV, cancer, and hemophilia A. Researchers are using viral vectors to develop curative therapies for cancer diseases such as bladder cancer, melanoma of the skin, lung and bronchus cancer, and other types of cancers. This is because viral vectors are a promising tool for the development of vaccines and gene therapy. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic disease is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Viral Vectors Market Companies:

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc.

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the segment: Gene therapy. The company offers Adeno-associated virus vectors to various end-users such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and research institutes.

Batavia Biosciences BV

Batavia Biosciences BV is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business units: Viral vectors, Viral vaccines, and Proteins and antibodies. The company offers Adeno-associated virus vectors, Lentiviral vectors, Measles virus vectors, and Adenovirus vectors to various end-users.

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Cobra Biologics Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely DNA, Viral vectors, Technical proteins, Microbiota, and Fill finish. The company offers Lentiviral vectors, Adenoviral vectors, and Adeno-associated virus vectors to various end-users.

Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Products and Services. The company offers Herpes simplex virus vector, Measles virus vector, Vaccinia virus vector, Adenovirus vector, Vesicular stomatitis virus vector, and Retroviral vectors to various end-users.

FinVector Oy

FinVector Oy is headquartered in Finland and offers products through the segment, Services. The company offers Adenoviral vectors, Adeno-associated virus vector, and Lentiviral vectors to various end-users pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and research institutes.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Viral Vectors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Gene therapy

Vaccines

Viral Vectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market Global HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), type (combination therapy and monotherapy), and product (reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and coreceptor antagonists).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005607/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com