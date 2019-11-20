Inauguration of the electrified powertrain 1 assembly line, which equips Groupe PSA's all-electric models.

Designed for flexibility, the new line will have a production capacity of 120,000 units in 2020 and 180,000 in 2021.

Four all-electric vehicles already offered by Groupe PSA's brands: the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, and the Opel Corsa-e.

By 2025, all Groupe PSA models will be available in an all-electric or plug-in hybrid version.

Yann Vincent, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Supply Chain for Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) said, "Years ago we made the decision to invest in the energy transition and make our plants more flexible, as illustrated by the Trémery plant.We are very proud of all our plant employees in the Grand Est region, in the heart of Europe, who work hard every day for the transition."

"PSA is a company committed to achieving excellence and contributing to the vitality of our communities," said Jean Rottner, President of the Grand Est Region. "The Trémery plant's transformation, with the addition of electric motors, is setting an industry example here.Every day, the Grand Est Region helps the auto industry to rise to all of its challenges.Today, the industry is facing one of the most significant shifts in its history, due to the energy and environmental transition.We, as a region, will be working alongside the industry and Groupe PSA to safeguard jobs and create a model of a sustainable and environmentally friendly company, with a view to building the economy of the future."

On Wednesday, November 20, Groupe PSA inaugurated its electrified powertrain assembly line at a ceremony attended by Jean Rottner, President of the Grand Est Region and Yann Vincent, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Supply Chain for Groupe PSA.

The new Trémery assembly line will have a production capacity of 120,000 units in 2020 and its flexible design will help it reach 180,000 units by 2021. The entire line-up of all-electric vehicles from Groupe PSA's brands will be fitted with this new technology, both for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Ultimately, the Trémery plant is expected to produce 900,000 electric motors thanks in large part to the Nidec-PSA emotors joint venture created in 2017 with Nidec Leroy-Somer. This partnership allows the Trémery plant to produce a comprehensive range of cutting-edge electric motors for all-electric and hybrid vehicles. The joint venture aims to meet the needs of both the Group and other carmakers.

Since it opened its doors in 1979, the Trémery plant has manufactured close to 50 million internal combustion engines, in both gasoline and diesel versions. The installation of the electrified powertrain assembly line took place over barely ten months, making Trémery the only Groupe PSA plant in the world today that can produce all types of powertrains. Thanks to its electric offering, it is now a symbol of Groupe PSA's energy transition. The plant is part of the Trémery-Metz manufacturing hub, which is the leading private-sector employer in Lorraine, with almost 4,000 employees. The internal combustion engines and transmissions manufactured at Trémery and Metz are fitted to the vehicles of the Group's five brands. In 2018, the hub manufactured 1,750,000 internal combustion engines and 982,000 transmissions.

1 Comprised of the electric motor, transmission and associated electronic equipment.

