Waterloo and Guelph Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO REGION, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Waterloo and Guelph Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the Waterloo and Guelph Region.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
All-Brite Glass and Tint
AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD
31 Manitou Dr
Kitchener, ON N2C 1K9
www.allbriteglass.ca
(519) 804-1343
Oil Changers Kitchener
AUTOMOBILE LUBRICATION
2967 King St E
Kitchener, ON N2A 1A8
www.oilchangers.ca
(519) 954-4600
Tri-County Training
TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL
480 Waydom Dr
Ayr, ON N0B 1E0
www.tri-countytruck.com
(519) 653-1700
(800) 265-0400
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Canadian Private Investigation Services Inc.
INVESTIGATORS
213-19 Thorne St
Cambridge, ON N1R 1S2
www.cpis.ca
(226) 214-3148
(877) 405-3389
Erb and Erb Insurance Brokers Ltd.
HOME AND AUTO INSURANCE
818 Victoria St N
Kitchener, ON N2B 3C1
www.erb-erb.ca
1-800-265-2634
Excellence Security and Automation
ALARM SYSTEMS
P.O Box 26046
250 King St W
Kitchener, ON N2G 1B6
www.excellencesecurity.ca
(519) 573-6767
M&T Printing Group Ltd.
PHOTOCOPY, PRINTING, AND DIGITAL SERVICES
265 Weber St N
Waterloo, ON N2J 3H7
www.mtprint.com
(519) 571-0101
MNP Ltd. (310-Debt)
BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.mnpdebt.ca
Waterloo: 519-741-1999
Guelph: 519-763-9996
310-DEBT (3328)
TRAFFIC STOP Paralegal Professional Corporation®
PARALEGAL SERVICES
800 Franklin Blvd C8
Cambridge, ON N1R 7Z1
www.trafficstop.ca
(519) 740-5111
WILSON BLANCHARD PROPERTY MANGEMENT INC.
RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.wilsonblanchard.com
(519) 620-8778
(800) 999-7419
CONSTRUCTION
Azbest Environmental
ASBESTOS REMOVAL
3-101 Bedford Rd
Kitchener, ON N2G 3A3
www.azbest.ca
(226) 751-5059
Bavarian Window Works
WINDOWS AND DOORS
2236 Shirley Dr
Kitchener, ON N2B 3Y1
www.bavarianwindows.com
(519) 578-3938
Dunn Heating ClimateCare
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR
75 Rankin St
Waterloo, ON N2V 1W2
www.dunnheating.com
(519) 746-6000
Home-Pro Electric
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
407 Nyberg St A-8
Kitchener, ON N2G 2Z1
www.home-proelectric.com
(519) 885-8268
Kitchener Sunrooms/Complete Home Construction
SOLARIUMS AND SUNROOMS
2A-180 Sheldon Dr
Cambridge, ON N1R 6V1
www.completehomeconstruction.com
(519) 624-1996
(877) 624-1996
Tiger Plumbing
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
478 Anndale Rd
Waterloo, ON N2K 2S3
www.tigerplumbing.ca
(519) 585-1840
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Anabella Dental
COSMETIC DENTISTS
60 Ontario St N
Kitchener, ON N2H 4Y4
www.anabelladental.com
(519) 569-8338
Applied Biomechanics Orthotics and Bracing
FOOT CLINIC
7-214 Speedvale Ave W
Guelph, ON N1H 1C4
www.appliedbiomechanics.com
(519) 836-4755
Auburn & Mountain Hearing Services
HEARING SERVICES
905-570 University Ave
Waterloo, ON N2K 4P2
www.auburnmountainhearing.com
1-888-907-1436
DeRMA Skin Institute
DERMATOLOGY CLINICS
8-33 Farley Dr
Guelph, ON N1L 0B7
www.dermaskininstitute.com
(519) 836-8558
1-888-803-3762
Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes
FUNERAL SERVICES
617 King St N
Waterloo, ON N2V 2N3
www.grahamgiddyfh.com
(519) 888-7700
Grand River Tanning Salon
SUNTANNING SALONS
1601 River Rd E
Kitchener, ON N2A 3Y4
www.grandrivertanningsalon.com
(519) 894-5852
Waterloo Denture Clinic
DENTURIST
132 Weber St N
Waterloo, ON N2J 4E7
www.waterloodenture.ca
HOME
Budget Blinds
WINDOW COVERINGS
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.budgetblinds.com
(519) 746-3498
(888) 982-8343
KW Countertop
COUNTERTOPS
149 Manitou Dr
Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
www.kwcountertop.com
(519) 894-1991
(877) 844-8737
Penguin Basements
BASEMENT RENOVATIONS
906 Magnetic Dr
North York, ON M3J 2C4
www.basementscanada.com
1-866-262-8298
LIFESTYLE
Bushido Kids Karate
MARTIAL ARTS
2-200 Southgate Dr
Guelph, ON N1G 4P5
www.bushidokids.com
(519) 994-0725
Move With Grace Dance Studio
DANCE SCHOOL
400 Collier MacMillan Dr
Cambridge, ON N1R 7H7
www.movewithgrace.ca
(519) 650-5633
(866) 272-6022
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catherines, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.
