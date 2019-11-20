Waterloo and Guelph Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO REGION, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Waterloo and Guelph Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the Waterloo and Guelph Region.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

All-Brite Glass and Tint

AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD

31 Manitou Dr

Kitchener, ON N2C 1K9

www.allbriteglass.ca

(519) 804-1343

Oil Changers Kitchener

AUTOMOBILE LUBRICATION

2967 King St E

Kitchener, ON N2A 1A8

www.oilchangers.ca

(519) 954-4600

Tri-County Training

TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL

480 Waydom Dr

Ayr, ON N0B 1E0

www.tri-countytruck.com

(519) 653-1700

(800) 265-0400

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Canadian Private Investigation Services Inc.

INVESTIGATORS

213-19 Thorne St

Cambridge, ON N1R 1S2

www.cpis.ca

(226) 214-3148

(877) 405-3389

Erb and Erb Insurance Brokers Ltd.

HOME AND AUTO INSURANCE

818 Victoria St N

Kitchener, ON N2B 3C1

www.erb-erb.ca

1-800-265-2634

Excellence Security and Automation

ALARM SYSTEMS

P.O Box 26046

250 King St W

Kitchener, ON N2G 1B6

www.excellencesecurity.ca

(519) 573-6767

M&T Printing Group Ltd.

PHOTOCOPY, PRINTING, AND DIGITAL SERVICES

265 Weber St N

Waterloo, ON N2J 3H7

www.mtprint.com

(519) 571-0101

MNP Ltd. (310-Debt)

BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.mnpdebt.ca

Waterloo: 519-741-1999

Guelph: 519-763-9996

310-DEBT (3328)

TRAFFIC STOP Paralegal Professional Corporation®

PARALEGAL SERVICES

800 Franklin Blvd C8

Cambridge, ON N1R 7Z1

www.trafficstop.ca

(519) 740-5111

WILSON BLANCHARD PROPERTY MANGEMENT INC.

RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.wilsonblanchard.com

(519) 620-8778

(800) 999-7419

CONSTRUCTION

Azbest Environmental

ASBESTOS REMOVAL

3-101 Bedford Rd

Kitchener, ON N2G 3A3

www.azbest.ca

(226) 751-5059

Bavarian Window Works

WINDOWS AND DOORS

2236 Shirley Dr

Kitchener, ON N2B 3Y1

www.bavarianwindows.com

(519) 578-3938

Dunn Heating ClimateCare

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR

75 Rankin St

Waterloo, ON N2V 1W2

www.dunnheating.com

(519) 746-6000

Home-Pro Electric

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

407 Nyberg St A-8

Kitchener, ON N2G 2Z1

www.home-proelectric.com

(519) 885-8268

Kitchener Sunrooms/Complete Home Construction

SOLARIUMS AND SUNROOMS

2A-180 Sheldon Dr

Cambridge, ON N1R 6V1

www.completehomeconstruction.com

(519) 624-1996

(877) 624-1996

Tiger Plumbing

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

478 Anndale Rd

Waterloo, ON N2K 2S3

www.tigerplumbing.ca

(519) 585-1840

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Anabella Dental

COSMETIC DENTISTS

60 Ontario St N

Kitchener, ON N2H 4Y4

www.anabelladental.com

(519) 569-8338

Applied Biomechanics Orthotics and Bracing

FOOT CLINIC

7-214 Speedvale Ave W

Guelph, ON N1H 1C4

www.appliedbiomechanics.com

(519) 836-4755

Auburn & Mountain Hearing Services

HEARING SERVICES

905-570 University Ave

Waterloo, ON N2K 4P2

www.auburnmountainhearing.com

1-888-907-1436

DeRMA Skin Institute

DERMATOLOGY CLINICS

8-33 Farley Dr

Guelph, ON N1L 0B7

www.dermaskininstitute.com

(519) 836-8558

1-888-803-3762

Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes

FUNERAL SERVICES

617 King St N

Waterloo, ON N2V 2N3

www.grahamgiddyfh.com

(519) 888-7700

Grand River Tanning Salon

SUNTANNING SALONS

1601 River Rd E

Kitchener, ON N2A 3Y4

www.grandrivertanningsalon.com

(519) 894-5852

Waterloo Denture Clinic

DENTURIST

132 Weber St N

Waterloo, ON N2J 4E7

www.waterloodenture.ca

HOME

Budget Blinds

WINDOW COVERINGS

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.budgetblinds.com

(519) 746-3498

(888) 982-8343

KW Countertop

COUNTERTOPS

149 Manitou Dr

Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

www.kwcountertop.com

(519) 894-1991

(877) 844-8737

Penguin Basements

BASEMENT RENOVATIONS

906 Magnetic Dr

North York, ON M3J 2C4

www.basementscanada.com

1-866-262-8298

LIFESTYLE

Bushido Kids Karate

MARTIAL ARTS

2-200 Southgate Dr

Guelph, ON N1G 4P5

www.bushidokids.com

(519) 994-0725

Move With Grace Dance Studio

DANCE SCHOOL

400 Collier MacMillan Dr

Cambridge, ON N1R 7H7

www.movewithgrace.ca

(519) 650-5633

(866) 272-6022

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catherines, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.

CONTACT:

Consumer Choice Award

info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

