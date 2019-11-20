Hamilton and Niagara Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HAMILTON REGION, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Hamilton and Niagara Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the Hamilton and Niagara Region.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

AAPEX Driving Academy

DRIVING SCHOOL - NIAGARA

285 Bunting Rd

St. Catharines, ON L2M 7T9

www.aapexdriving.com

1-800-463-1436

First Class Driving School

DRIVING SCHOOL - HAMILTON

2 Convenient Locations to Serve You Better:

1B - 640 Upper James, Hamilton, ON

206B - 800 Queenston Rd, Stoney Creek, ON

www.firstclassdrivingschool.com

(905) 573-9249



Haldimand Motors Ltd

PRE-OWNED AUTOMOBILE DEALER

42 Talbot St. E

Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

www.haldimandmotors.com

(905)-722-3636

1-800-579-2183

Linde Truck and Trailer

TRUCK SERVICE AND REPAIR

4426 Region Rd 69

Saint Anns, ON L0R 1Y0

www.lindetrucktrailer.ca

(905) 386-0343

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Budget Environmental Disposal Inc.

WASTE MANAGEMENT BIN RENTALS

375 Gage Ave N.

Hamilton, ON L8L 7B1

www.budgetbin.ca

(905) 312-9506

1-800-363-1507

Commissionaires Hamilton

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

208-151 York Boulevard

Hamilton, ON L8R 3M2

www.commissionaireshamilton.com

(905) 527-2775

1-800-241-9988

Credit Counselling Society

CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING SERVICES

906-20 Hughson St S.

Hamilton, ON L8N 2A1

www.nomoredebts.org

(905) 538-5035

1-888-527-8999

K.K. Chartered Professional Accountants

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTANTS

770 Mohawk Road West

Hamilton, ON L9C 1X9

www.kkcpa.ca

(905) 667-1727

1-855-667-1727

MNP Ltd (310-Debt)

BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

12 Locations in the Hamilton and Niagara Region:

www.mnpdebt.ca/HNR

Hamilton: (905) 777-8000

Niagara: (905) 937-0002

Paradisus Window Cleaning

WINDOW CLEANING

12-111 Fourth Ave Suite #247

St. Catharines, ON L2S 3P5

www.paradisuswindowcleaning.ca

844-866-9274

PATH Employment Services

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

100-31 King St E

Hamilton, ON L8N 1A1

www.pathemployment.com

(905) 528-6611

Soundbox Productions

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

319 & 321 Arvin Ave

Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2M3

www.soundboxpro.com

(905) 387-7544

1-888-273-1038

Terence Webster Design Associates Ltd.

OFFICE FURNITURE

1310 Osprey Dr.

Ancaster, ON L9G 4V5

www.twebsterdesign.ca

(905) 648-9959

Vision Design

WEB DESIGN

417 Concession St

Hamilton, ON L9A 1C1

www.vision-design.net

(905) 297-1677

1-866-557-9514

CONSTRUCTION

Campbell Glass and Mirror

GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICES

196 Ottawa St N

Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z5

www.campbellglassandmirror.com

(905) 545-1222

KIRSCH ELECTRIC CONTRACTING INC.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

126 Fortissimo Dr

Hamilton, ON L9C 0B8

www.kecinc.ca

(905) 318-9946

Melo's Siding

SIDING

176 Diiorio Cir

Ancaster, ON L9K 1T3

www.melossidinginc.com

(905) 304-6246

Niagara Granite & Marble Ltd.

MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER

2-590 Welland Ave

St. Catharines, ON L2N 5V6

www.niagaragranite.ca

(905) 688-1919

Ontario Concrete Raising

CONCRETE RAISING & LEVELLING

600 Ontario St

St. Catharines, ON L2N 7P8

www.ontarioconcreteraising.com

(289) 969-5438

SCP STAMPED CONCRETE PROS INC.

CONCRETE CONTRACTORS

29 Kittyhawk Dr

Hamilton, ON L9B 2T1

www.concretepros.ca

(905) 574-7976

1-866-579-8729

Wellbrook Plumbing

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

91 Wellbrook Blvd

Welland, ON L3C 5T6

www.wellbrookplumbing.ca

(289) 686-4695

Zeke & Company

COUNTERTOPS

7 Pearce Ave

St. Catharines, ON L2M 2L7

www.zekeandcompany.ca

(905) 937-1332

HEALTH & WELLNESS

3 for 1 Glasses

OPTICIANS/OPTOMETRIST

1550 Upper James St

Hamilton, ON L9B 2L6

www.3for1glasseshamilton.com

(905) 383-1467

Auburn & Hearing Mountain Centres

HEARING SERVICES

16B-550 Fennell Ave E

Hamilton, ON L8V 4S9

www.auburnmountainhearing.com

(905) 664-3339

1-888-979-7196

DRS Skincare

DERMATOLOGY CLINICS

1662 Upper James St

Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

www.drsskincare.ca

(905) 524-1712

Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION

276 Mud St W

Hamilton, ON L8J 3Z6

www.lasikmd.com

(905) 578-1115

(866) 961-2020

Massage Therapy Niagara

MASSAGE THERAPY

2-6850 Thorold Stone Rd

Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1B4

www.massagetherapyniagara.ca

(905) 357-7686

Niagara Falls Massage Therapy

MASSAGE THERAPY

6120 Dunn St Unit A

Niagara Falls, ON L2G 2P1

www.nfmassagetherapy.ca

(905) 358-4567

Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic

DENTURIST

4-1119 Fennell Ave

Hamilton, ON L85 1S2

www.hamiltondenturist.ca

www.shaundunndentureclinic.ca

(905) 388-2355

Steel City Discount Spas

HOT TUBS AND SPAS

720 Upper James St N

Hamilton, ON L9C 2Z9

www.steelcitydiscountspas.com

(289) 755-7727

HOME

Buy The Yard Interiors

INTERIOR DESIGNER

19-73 Wilson St W

Ancaster, ON L9G 1N1

www.buytheyardinteriors.com

(905) 648-7979

1-866-648-7979

Home Sweet Home Inspections

BUILDING INSPECTION

2494 Silvan St

Niagara Falls, ON L2J 4K5

www.homesweethomeinspections.ca

(905) 324-4744

JSS Irrigation Management

IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

1 Hunter St E, Suite G100

Hamilton, ON L8N 3W1

www.jssirrigation.ca

(905) 930-8760

Kenedy Stairs

STAIRS AND RAILINGS

336 Green Rd

Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2B2

www.kenedystairs.com

(905) 662-4949

Lint Check

DUCT CLEANING

7 Cityview Crescent

Stoney Creek, ON L8J 3V1

www.lintcheck.com

1-855-828-5468

Losani Homes

HOME BUILDER

430 McNeilly Rd

Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5E3

www.losanihomes.com

(905) 643-2792

Paramount Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR

1375 Green Spring Rd

Campbellville, ON L0P 1B0

www.paramountlandscaping.ca

(905) 332-2030

1-866-905-5296

Primus Canada

VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER (VOIP)

260 Skymark Ave, Suite 100

Mississauga, ON L4W 5L6

www.primus.ca

(416) 236-3636

1-877-654-7319

Two Small Men With Big Hearts

MOVING COMPANIES

70 Frid St

Hamilton, ON L8P 4M4

www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/hamilton-movers

(226) 582-2646

QSI Home Comfort

WINDOWS AND DOORS

175 Nebo Rd

Hamilton, ON L8W 2E1

www.qsiwindows.com

1-866-575-8078

Remax Escarpment Reality Inc.

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

860 Queenston Rd

Stoney Creek, ON L8G 4A8

www.remaxescarpment.com

(905) 545-1188

1-800-567-6257

Shira's Renovations

HOME RENOVATIONS

82 Ranchdale Dr

Hamilton, ON L8V 2M1

www.shirasrenovations.com

(905) 902-5050

Titan Mortgage Group

MORTGAGES

13 King St W

Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G9

www.titanmortgages.ca

(905) 662-6221

Wilson Blanchard Management Inc.

RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

101-701 Main St W

Hamilton, ON L8S 1A2

www.wilsonblanchard.com

(905) 540-8800

1-800-999-7419

LIFESTYLE

Beauty Paw Mobile Pet Grooming

PET GROOMING

218-120 Stratcona Ave N

Hamilton, ON L8R 3J5

www.beautypawmobilepetgrooming.ca

(905) 906-2558

Computer Help For Adults

COMPUTER TRAINING

6-1983 Main St W

Hamilton, ON L8S 4R2

www.computerhelpforadults.com

(905) 541-5362

Modern Vision Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

4482 Kalar Rd

Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1S8

www.modernvisionphotography.com

(905) 371-3439

1-888-371-3439

Sevitti Investigations

INVESTIGATORS

101-8 King St W

Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G8

www.sevittiinvestigations.ca

(905) 664-4449

Shakespeare's Dining Lounge

RESTAURANT - STEAKHOUSE

181 Main St E

Hamilton, ON L8N 1G9

www.shakespeares.ca

(905) 528-0689

Sheraton Hamilton Hotel

HOTELS

116 King St W

Hamilton, ON L8P 4V3

www.sheratonhamilton.com

(905) 529-5515

1-800-514-7101

Sunwing

VACATION PROVIDERS

27 Fasken Dr

Toronto, ON M9W 1K6

www.sunwing.ca

1-877-786-9464

The Scottish Rite Club of Hamilton

WEDDING VENUES

4 Queen St S

Hamilton, ON L8P 3R3

www.scottishriteclub.ca

(905) 522-1622

Two Roads Financial

FINANCIAL PLANNING CONSULTANTS

Golf Links Centre

203-34 Stone Church Road W

Ancaster, ON L9K 1S5

www.tworoadsfinancial.ca

(905) 304-7574

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catherines, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.

CONTACT:

Consumer Choice Award

info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567367/Hamilton-and-Niagara-Region-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners