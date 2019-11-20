Hamilton and Niagara Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HAMILTON REGION, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Hamilton and Niagara Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the Hamilton and Niagara Region.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
AAPEX Driving Academy
DRIVING SCHOOL - NIAGARA
285 Bunting Rd
St. Catharines, ON L2M 7T9
www.aapexdriving.com
1-800-463-1436
First Class Driving School
DRIVING SCHOOL - HAMILTON
2 Convenient Locations to Serve You Better:
1B - 640 Upper James, Hamilton, ON
206B - 800 Queenston Rd, Stoney Creek, ON
www.firstclassdrivingschool.com
(905) 573-9249
Haldimand Motors Ltd
PRE-OWNED AUTOMOBILE DEALER
42 Talbot St. E
Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
www.haldimandmotors.com
(905)-722-3636
1-800-579-2183
Linde Truck and Trailer
TRUCK SERVICE AND REPAIR
4426 Region Rd 69
Saint Anns, ON L0R 1Y0
www.lindetrucktrailer.ca
(905) 386-0343
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Budget Environmental Disposal Inc.
WASTE MANAGEMENT BIN RENTALS
375 Gage Ave N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 7B1
www.budgetbin.ca
(905) 312-9506
1-800-363-1507
Commissionaires Hamilton
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
208-151 York Boulevard
Hamilton, ON L8R 3M2
www.commissionaireshamilton.com
(905) 527-2775
1-800-241-9988
Credit Counselling Society
CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING SERVICES
906-20 Hughson St S.
Hamilton, ON L8N 2A1
www.nomoredebts.org
(905) 538-5035
1-888-527-8999
K.K. Chartered Professional Accountants
SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTANTS
770 Mohawk Road West
Hamilton, ON L9C 1X9
www.kkcpa.ca
(905) 667-1727
1-855-667-1727
MNP Ltd (310-Debt)
BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
12 Locations in the Hamilton and Niagara Region:
www.mnpdebt.ca/HNR
Hamilton: (905) 777-8000
Niagara: (905) 937-0002
Paradisus Window Cleaning
WINDOW CLEANING
12-111 Fourth Ave Suite #247
St. Catharines, ON L2S 3P5
www.paradisuswindowcleaning.ca
844-866-9274
PATH Employment Services
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
100-31 King St E
Hamilton, ON L8N 1A1
www.pathemployment.com
(905) 528-6611
Soundbox Productions
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
319 & 321 Arvin Ave
Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2M3
www.soundboxpro.com
(905) 387-7544
1-888-273-1038
Terence Webster Design Associates Ltd.
OFFICE FURNITURE
1310 Osprey Dr.
Ancaster, ON L9G 4V5
www.twebsterdesign.ca
(905) 648-9959
Vision Design
WEB DESIGN
417 Concession St
Hamilton, ON L9A 1C1
www.vision-design.net
(905) 297-1677
1-866-557-9514
CONSTRUCTION
Campbell Glass and Mirror
GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICES
196 Ottawa St N
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z5
www.campbellglassandmirror.com
(905) 545-1222
KIRSCH ELECTRIC CONTRACTING INC.
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
126 Fortissimo Dr
Hamilton, ON L9C 0B8
www.kecinc.ca
(905) 318-9946
Melo's Siding
SIDING
176 Diiorio Cir
Ancaster, ON L9K 1T3
www.melossidinginc.com
(905) 304-6246
Niagara Granite & Marble Ltd.
MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER
2-590 Welland Ave
St. Catharines, ON L2N 5V6
www.niagaragranite.ca
(905) 688-1919
Ontario Concrete Raising
CONCRETE RAISING & LEVELLING
600 Ontario St
St. Catharines, ON L2N 7P8
www.ontarioconcreteraising.com
(289) 969-5438
SCP STAMPED CONCRETE PROS INC.
CONCRETE CONTRACTORS
29 Kittyhawk Dr
Hamilton, ON L9B 2T1
www.concretepros.ca
(905) 574-7976
1-866-579-8729
Wellbrook Plumbing
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
91 Wellbrook Blvd
Welland, ON L3C 5T6
www.wellbrookplumbing.ca
(289) 686-4695
Zeke & Company
COUNTERTOPS
7 Pearce Ave
St. Catharines, ON L2M 2L7
www.zekeandcompany.ca
(905) 937-1332
HEALTH & WELLNESS
3 for 1 Glasses
OPTICIANS/OPTOMETRIST
1550 Upper James St
Hamilton, ON L9B 2L6
www.3for1glasseshamilton.com
(905) 383-1467
Auburn & Hearing Mountain Centres
HEARING SERVICES
16B-550 Fennell Ave E
Hamilton, ON L8V 4S9
www.auburnmountainhearing.com
(905) 664-3339
1-888-979-7196
DRS Skincare
DERMATOLOGY CLINICS
1662 Upper James St
Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5
www.drsskincare.ca
(905) 524-1712
Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION
276 Mud St W
Hamilton, ON L8J 3Z6
www.lasikmd.com
(905) 578-1115
(866) 961-2020
Massage Therapy Niagara
MASSAGE THERAPY
2-6850 Thorold Stone Rd
Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1B4
www.massagetherapyniagara.ca
(905) 357-7686
Niagara Falls Massage Therapy
MASSAGE THERAPY
6120 Dunn St Unit A
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 2P1
www.nfmassagetherapy.ca
(905) 358-4567
Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic
DENTURIST
4-1119 Fennell Ave
Hamilton, ON L85 1S2
www.hamiltondenturist.ca
www.shaundunndentureclinic.ca
(905) 388-2355
Steel City Discount Spas
HOT TUBS AND SPAS
720 Upper James St N
Hamilton, ON L9C 2Z9
www.steelcitydiscountspas.com
(289) 755-7727
HOME
Buy The Yard Interiors
INTERIOR DESIGNER
19-73 Wilson St W
Ancaster, ON L9G 1N1
www.buytheyardinteriors.com
(905) 648-7979
1-866-648-7979
Home Sweet Home Inspections
BUILDING INSPECTION
2494 Silvan St
Niagara Falls, ON L2J 4K5
www.homesweethomeinspections.ca
(905) 324-4744
JSS Irrigation Management
IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
1 Hunter St E, Suite G100
Hamilton, ON L8N 3W1
www.jssirrigation.ca
(905) 930-8760
Kenedy Stairs
STAIRS AND RAILINGS
336 Green Rd
Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2B2
www.kenedystairs.com
(905) 662-4949
Lint Check
DUCT CLEANING
7 Cityview Crescent
Stoney Creek, ON L8J 3V1
www.lintcheck.com
1-855-828-5468
Losani Homes
HOME BUILDER
430 McNeilly Rd
Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5E3
www.losanihomes.com
(905) 643-2792
Paramount Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
1375 Green Spring Rd
Campbellville, ON L0P 1B0
www.paramountlandscaping.ca
(905) 332-2030
1-866-905-5296
Primus Canada
VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER (VOIP)
260 Skymark Ave, Suite 100
Mississauga, ON L4W 5L6
www.primus.ca
(416) 236-3636
1-877-654-7319
Two Small Men With Big Hearts
MOVING COMPANIES
70 Frid St
Hamilton, ON L8P 4M4
www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/hamilton-movers
(226) 582-2646
QSI Home Comfort
WINDOWS AND DOORS
175 Nebo Rd
Hamilton, ON L8W 2E1
www.qsiwindows.com
1-866-575-8078
Remax Escarpment Reality Inc.
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE
860 Queenston Rd
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 4A8
www.remaxescarpment.com
(905) 545-1188
1-800-567-6257
Shira's Renovations
HOME RENOVATIONS
82 Ranchdale Dr
Hamilton, ON L8V 2M1
www.shirasrenovations.com
(905) 902-5050
Titan Mortgage Group
MORTGAGES
13 King St W
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G9
www.titanmortgages.ca
(905) 662-6221
Wilson Blanchard Management Inc.
RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
101-701 Main St W
Hamilton, ON L8S 1A2
www.wilsonblanchard.com
(905) 540-8800
1-800-999-7419
LIFESTYLE
Beauty Paw Mobile Pet Grooming
PET GROOMING
218-120 Stratcona Ave N
Hamilton, ON L8R 3J5
www.beautypawmobilepetgrooming.ca
(905) 906-2558
Computer Help For Adults
COMPUTER TRAINING
6-1983 Main St W
Hamilton, ON L8S 4R2
www.computerhelpforadults.com
(905) 541-5362
Modern Vision Photography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
4482 Kalar Rd
Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1S8
www.modernvisionphotography.com
(905) 371-3439
1-888-371-3439
Sevitti Investigations
INVESTIGATORS
101-8 King St W
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G8
www.sevittiinvestigations.ca
(905) 664-4449
Shakespeare's Dining Lounge
RESTAURANT - STEAKHOUSE
181 Main St E
Hamilton, ON L8N 1G9
www.shakespeares.ca
(905) 528-0689
Sheraton Hamilton Hotel
HOTELS
116 King St W
Hamilton, ON L8P 4V3
www.sheratonhamilton.com
(905) 529-5515
1-800-514-7101
Sunwing
VACATION PROVIDERS
27 Fasken Dr
Toronto, ON M9W 1K6
www.sunwing.ca
1-877-786-9464
The Scottish Rite Club of Hamilton
WEDDING VENUES
4 Queen St S
Hamilton, ON L8P 3R3
www.scottishriteclub.ca
(905) 522-1622
Two Roads Financial
FINANCIAL PLANNING CONSULTANTS
Golf Links Centre
203-34 Stone Church Road W
Ancaster, ON L9K 1S5
www.tworoadsfinancial.ca
(905) 304-7574
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catherines, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.
