The food and beverage industry is one of the most lucrative sectors. With the rising competition in the sector, existing and new companies are trying to capitalize on the opportunities available to establish themselves as market leaders. Though quality of products is one of the critical ingredients of success in the food and beverage space, there are several other factors they need to cater to be able to attract more customers. The big question is amidst the cut-throat competition, how can businesses in the food and beverage space up their game? The solution is fortunately not a hard nut to crack; leveraging the right marketing strategies is the way forward for companies to catch the attention of customers and convert them into brand loyal followers.

Brand positioning

Brand positioning involves the image that a brand creates for itself in the minds of the customers. It is critical for food and beverage companies to lay down their unique selling propositions that can attract more customers towards the brand and consequently create a positive brand image. Brand positioning is one of the marketing strategies that require companies to be sure of their target audience before making a move.

Product packaging

A prime marketing strategy that most marketers focus on is the packaging of products. Packaging is the crucial factor that prompts customers to pick a product from the store shelf. In the case of the foodservice industry, elements such as the brand logos, menu card designs, cutlery and the food presentation are attributes that get the customers' attention.

Make a statement with the USP

The most significant potential that most investors see in a business is its unique selling proposition (USP). USP is among the key marketing strategies that help to set your brand apart from that of the competitors.

Social media marketing

Today, a brand's twitter or Facebook handles can garner more attention when compared to regular billboard and television advertisements. Using social media, customers can review your products and the chances of good feedbacks acting as a testimony for new customers to opt for a particular brand is high.

