Technavio has been monitoring the global dental surgical equipment market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.4 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005657/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dental surgical equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Dental Surgical Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Dental systems and equipment, and Dental lasers), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. In addition, the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by dental professionals is anticipated to further boost the growth of the dental surgical equipment market.

Dental diseases and associated risk factors are on the rise. In fact, severe periodontal disease is the sixth most common disease worldwide. In addition, the older population is more prone to dental diseases with complete loss of natural teeth becoming more common. A few factors leading to the high prevalence of dental diseases are the growing instances of diabetes, poor oral hygiene, stress, and increasing use of tobacco and alcohol among the public. Thus, factors such as these are leading to increased demand for dental services, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the dental surgical equipment market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dental Surgical Equipment Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as industrial; safety and graphics; health care; electronics and energy; and consumer. The company offers a wide range of dental surgical equipment. Some of the products offered by the company are dental tools and equipment and dental curing lights.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business under four segments, which include life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company's key offerings include restoratives, endodontics, dental chairs, and handpieces.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc

Dentsply Sirona, Inc has business operations under various segments, namely technologies and equipment and consumables. Some of the products offered by the company are chairside economic restoration of aesthetic ceramic dentistry (CEREC) equipment, endodontics, instruments, treatment centers, and restorative.

Institut Straumann AG

Institut Straumann AG operates its business under three segments, which include implant solutions, restorative solutions, and others. The company's key offerings include digital solutions, and instruments and accessories.

Planmeca Group

Planmeca Group has business operations under various segments, which includes manufacturing business and wholesale and retail business. The company's key offerings in the dental surgical equipment market include dental units, CAD/CAM, and dental instruments.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Surgical Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Dental systems and equipment

Dental lasers

Dental Surgical Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on HealthCare include:

Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market by product (dental systems and equipment and dental radiology equipment) and geography (Asia, Europe, ROW, and North America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005657/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com