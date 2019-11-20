Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it will host a conference on Dec. 4 entitled "The State of Our Securities Markets."

The conference will bring together current and former government officials and experts from different areas of the private sector to explore and discuss the ever-changing economic, risk and market environment and what those changes mean for the structure and function of the securities markets. Areas of focus at the conference will include global macroeconomic trends-and their impacts on our capital markets; changes to the global equity and credit markets-including how today's markets differ from those of the early 2000s and market concentration and fragmentation within certain areas of the securities markets, including relevant causes and potential risks and effects.

SEC participants will include Chairman Jay Clayton, Division of Economic and Risk Analysis Director S.P. Kothari, and Division of Investment Management Director Dalia Blass. Outside experts will include:

Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, International Monetary Fund

Gary Cohn, former Director of the National Economic Council

Nate Goldstein, Assistant Chief, Economic Analysis Group, Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice

Glenn Hutchins, Co-founder, Silver Lake Partners

Marko Kolanovic, Global Head of Macro Quantitative and Derivatives Research, J.P. Morgan

Jennifer Marietta-Westberg, Principal, Cornerstone Research

Tara Muller, Head of Off Exchange Liquidity, Virtu Financial

Craig Phillips, former Counselor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury

Justin Schack, Managing Director and Partner, Rosenblatt Securities

Howard Shelanski, Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP; Professor of Law, Georgetown University; former Administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs; former Director, Bureau of Economics, Federal Trade Commission

Gillian Tett, Chair of Editorial Board and Editor-at-large, Financial Times

The conference will be held at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with doors opening for attendees at 8:30 a.m. The event will be open to the public, with advance pre-registration available here. A livestream of the event will be available to the public at www.sec.gov.

A complete detailed agenda will be released in the near future.