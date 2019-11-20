Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that explains how social media analytics has changed the face of politics

Today, social media plays a huge role in the business agenda of companies across industries. The ongoing evolution and growing popularity of social platforms can be attributed to its widespread acceptance and use cases across industries. With billions of social media posts created worldwide, there is a huge trove of data set out there for political institutions to analyze and generate valuable insights that could potentially make or break a political campaign. As more politicians embrace social media platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook to communicate with their constituents and supporters, social media analytics will evolve too and will become even more of an important practice to embrace.

According to Quantzig's social media analytics experts, "Advanced social media analytics can now be applied to social media posts to determine how constituents feel, and what politicians and political parties can do to win the loyalties of voters."

Three Ways Social Media Analytics Has Changed Politics

Establish Direct Contact with Voters: Social media platforms empower politicians to directly connect with the voters without spending a dime, which is usually the case with paid advertising and other advertising strategies used to reach out to the voters. Tailor Messages Based on Demographics: Political campaigns can tap into a wealth of information about the people who are following them on social media and customize their messages based on selected demographics. Analyze Public Opinion: To target the right audience, it's essential to first assess how the policy statements or political moves will impact the audience. Social media platforms enable politicians to do just that, allowing them to adjust their campaigns, without the use of high-priced consultants or expensive polling.

