Technavio has been monitoring the global ultrafiltration market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for ultrafiltration (UF) in wastewater treatment. In addition, the increasing use of UF in the electronics industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the ultrafiltration market.

End-users are increasingly demanding for UF processes for wastewater treatment due to its low cost and efficiency compared to other methods such as mechanical cleaning, media filtration, RO, and chemical cleaning. It also meets regulatory standards of water quality as it removes different kinds of pathogens in wastewater. UF devices can recycle and reuse water that contains harmful chemicals, nanoparticles, and macromolecules. Many such benefits offered by UF devices have increased their use in wastewater treatment, which is driving market growth.

Major Five Ultrafiltration Companies:

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB operates the business across various segments such as Energy, Food Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations Other. The company offers a wide range of UF spiral membranes, such as UF-pHt, UF-PP, UF-PET, dairy UF-PET, and dairy UF-pHt for product recovery, purification, fractionation, and concentration.

Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd. operates the business across segments such as MF, UF, DF, and RO. The company offers UF products containing membranes with tiny pores of size around 0.01 µm, which are used for drinking water treatment, advanced treatment of wastewater, and pre-treatment for reverse osmosis process.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. operates the business across various segments such as Agriculture, Performance Materials Coatings, Industrial Intermediates Infrastructure, Packaging Specialty Plastics, Electronics Imaging, Nutrition Biosciences, Transportation Advanced Polymers, and Safety Construction. The company's UF product portfolio includes IntegraFlux Ultrafiltration Modules and IntegraPac Ultrafiltration Skids, which is used for desalination pretreatment, reverse osmosis pretreatment, and wastewater reclamation, as well as for producing potable water.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. operates the business across segments such as Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The company offers a wide range of UF products for municipal and industrial applications through its brand MEMCOR.

GEA Group AG

GEA Group AG operates the business across segments such as BA Equipment and BA Solutions. The company offers UF membrane for various applications such as whey protein concentration, gelatin deashing and concentration, and clarification of fruit juices.

Ultrafiltration Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Municipal treatment

Industrial treatment

Ultrafiltration Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

