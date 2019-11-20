Regulatory News:

The 2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) directors announce today that they strengthened their participation in 2CRSI's capital.

Alain Wilmouth, Founder and CEO of 2CRSI, announces that he has purchased 56,493 2CRSi shares on 15 November. His total direct and indirect ownership has now reached 7,736,340 shares, which is 43.60 of the group's capital.

Marie de Lauzon, Deputy CEO of 2CRSi, declares that between 15 November and 19 November she has also acquired 16,991 2CRSi shares, bringing her shareholding in 2CRSi to 18,567 shares.

"A few days following the acquisition of Boston Limited, the reinforcement of our shareholding underlines our confidence in the group's outlook." said Alain Wilmouth.

"Management of 2CRSi is today fully invested in the joint project's success with the conviction that it will quickly deliver value to our customers, our employees and all of our shareholders." added Marie de Lauzon.

In accordance with AMF regulations, the declarations related to these trades have been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers and also may be consulted on www.amf-france.org website.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells ultra high-performance sell customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In 2018, 2CRSi generated a turnover multiplied by 2.1 to 65 M €. With the integration of Boston Limited acquired in November 2019, the Group has 320 employees and the offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) is now distributed in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

