Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest penetration pricing strategy engagement for a consumer electronics company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's penetration pricing analysis helped a consumer electronics company in Europe to create a mass market for their new products and grow market share by 22% within one year.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Setting optimal product prices based on the market competition

Monitoring prices change in the market and revamp pricing strategies accordingly

Providing offers and discounts to build a better customer base

Measuring customers' sensitivity to price changes

Infiniti's penetration pricing strategy comprised of:

Competitive intelligence engagement to profile the top companies in the European consumer electronics market

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's pricing strategies with that of their competitors

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to assess market conditions for business expansion

The penetration pricing strategy engagement helped the consumer electronics company to:

Create a mass market for their product in the European consumer electronics market

Build a better customer base and enhance market share

Competitively set prices for products and surpass the competition

Capture maximum market share for their products and services

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

