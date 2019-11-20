Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
20.11.19
17:28 Uhr
72,95 Euro
-1,70
-2,28 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,10
73,00
19:53
71,95
72,95
19:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2019 | 19:05
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD expands Americas footprint by acquiring Colombian specialty distributor Unired Químicas

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (20 November 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announced that it has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of the Colombia-based ingredient distributor, Unired Químicas SAS ("Unired").

With an office in Bogota, Colombia, Unired distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients to the pharmaceutical, food and personal care markets. In 2018, Unired generated a revenue of USD 8 million and has approximately 15 employees. The company will be fully integrated with IMCD's organisation in 2020.

Please find attached the full press release.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_IMCD expands Americas footprint by acquiring Colombian specialty distributor Unired Químicas (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b126118b-87fa-4bd2-8dcb-a0f8490d979f)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)