IMCD N.V.: IMCD expands Americas footprint by acquiring Colombian specialty distributor Unired Químicas

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (20 November 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announced that it has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of the Colombia-based ingredient distributor, Unired Químicas SAS ("Unired").



With an office in Bogota, Colombia, Unired distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients to the pharmaceutical, food and personal care markets. In 2018, Unired generated a revenue of USD 8 million and has approximately 15 employees. The company will be fully integrated with IMCD's organisation in 2020.



