Bombora Joins the LinkedIn(R) Marketing Partner Program with Integration of Intent Data

Direct connection between Bombora Company Surge© Data and LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Platform creates Opportunity and Efficiency for Account-Based Marketers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, is making it easier for B2B marketers to reach their target audiences thanks to a new integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solution's Ads API.

Company Surge© enables B2B marketers to automatically import Bombora's detailed intent-data reports - indicating which companies are in-market for a product or solution - into LinkedIn's Campaign Manager, making it easy for marketers to use intent data to identify and target prospects they might otherwise miss on the LinkedIn platform.

For clients like Hushly, the combination of Bombora and LinkedIn has yielded 54.5% lower CPM rates, to go along with a 79% reduction in CPC.

"As a startup, every dollar needs to be maximized and that's especially true for a bootstrapped startup that's profitable and hasn't taken any venture funding," said James Kessinger, Chief Marketing Officer of Hushly. "It's not about making every dollar count. It's about accounting for every dollar and placing big bets on things that work to get outsized returns. That's why we chose to move all in with LinkedIn and Bombora. You can't argue with data."

Meanwhile, advertisers like 8x8 have seen results including a 67% increase in click-thru rates compared to their prior averages.

"We're strong believers in using intent data to be more targeted with our advertising and relevant with our messages," said Ken Suzuki, Director of Digital Marketing, 8x8. "Using Company Surge®, we're already seeing improved results in engagement and click-thru rates, and we're excited to expand our usage of Company Surge® across more programs."

Previously, B2B marketers looking to take advantage of Bombora Company Surge© reports had to manually optimize the list and upload it to the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions platform, making it more difficult to optimize the list and deliver advertising to target accounts that were in-market. Through the new Ads API integration, marketers will be able to use Bombora data to seamlessly power their marketing efforts on LinkedIn.

"Time and again, companies with intent to purchase represent the best possible accounts for receiving targeted media," said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. "This direct integration makes it far easier to activate on intent data signals on the LinkedIn platform, creating an easy way to enhance ABM campaigns."

About Bombora

Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.

