ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Announces Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) today announced that Mr. Zachery (Zak) Dingsdale has being appointed to the Board of Directors.

Zachery Dingsdale has over 25 years of experience in the capital markets and brings a substantial background in financial management to the Company as Founder and Director of Tangent Management Corp., a financial management firm that provides financial consulting and management services to publicly listed companies.

Mr. Dingsdale is also VP Marketing and Corporate Finance at RF Controls LLC in St. Louis, MO. RF Controls has commercialized a disruptive and highly innovative real-time, automated identification, location and tracking system utilizing standard RAIN RFID passive tags.

Mr. Dingsdale has held senior roles in numerous publicly traded technology companies providing guidance and funding resulting in multiple successful acquisitions. These companies include QHR Technologies Inc., acquired by Loblaws for $170 Million and MDI Technologies Inc., acquired by Logibec for $70 Million.

Steve Smith, CEO of ZTEST, commented, "I would like to welcome Zak to the Board of Directors. I believe that Zak's experience in the capital markets will be a valuable addition to the Board."

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs. ZTEST also holds a 25.29% equity interest in Conversance Inc. ("Conversance").

