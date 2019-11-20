The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9% between 2019-2023
The report, global geothermal drill bits market for power generation has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This report on the geothermal drill bits market includes:
Geothermal drill bits market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Type
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Geothermal Drill Bits Market for Power Generation 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- America West Drilling Supply Inc.
- Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC
- Bit Brokers International Ltd.
- Blast Hole Bit Co. LLC
- Epiroc AB
- Halliburton Co.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Torquato Drilling Accessories
- Varel International Energy Services Inc.
Geothermal Drill Bits Market for Power Generation 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Geothermal Drill Bits Market for Power Generation 2019-2023: Type Landscape
- Tricone Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PDC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Increasing investments in geothermal energy projects will drive the geothermal drill bits market for power generation
The adoption of renewable sources of energy has increased significantly owing to low carbon emissions from these resources. Thus, there has been a significant increase in investments in renewable energy across the world. Geothermal energy is one of the renewable power generation technologies that has been receiving significant funds and investments over the past years. This will lead to a rise in the number of geothermal power projects, thereby driving the growth of the geothermal drill bits market for power generation during the forecast period.
Advances in drill bits- An emerging trend in the geothermal drill bits market for power generation
Several vendors in the market are consistently focusing on making advancements to improve the performance of drill bits. Using the latest dynamics modelling, drill bit manufacturers are creating three-dimensional bit designs to integrate features such as depth of cut control, cutter technology for increased longevity and ROP, rock interaction analysis, and advanced material usage. Some vendors are also introducing drill bits that feature a diamond-impregnated matrix in the nose, cone, shoulder, and gauge areas to improve bit life. Such advances are likely to boost the geothermal drill bits market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Market Trends
- Technological advances in geothermal drilling
- Advances in drill bits
- Application of ML techniques to geothermal exploration
