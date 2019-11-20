Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for a food and beverage company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped a food and beverage company based out of Europe to successfully establish a foothold in the US food and beverage market.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Devising market expansion plans to enter the US food and beverage market

Understanding the prevailing market dynamics and industry developments in the US food and beverage market

Understanding strategies adopted by the top companies in the US food and beverage industry to ensure food safety

Identifying the right partners to support transportation processes in the US food and beverage market

Identifying the latest trends in food packaging

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement comprised of:

Market trend analysis engagement to identify the latest food and beverage industry trends and lucrative business opportunities

Risk assessment study to identify potential risks in the US food and beverage industry

Customer needs assessment to identify the changing needs and demands of target customer segments

The market intelligence engagement helped the food and beverage company to:

Understand the US food and beverage industry, including the competitive forces, trends, risks, and challenges.

Identify untapped opportunities in the market

Devised a sound go-to-market entry plan

Introduce new products and healthy drinks by considering the needs and demands of target customers

Realize savings of over $3.2 million

