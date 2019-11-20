Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest go to market strategy engagement for a consumer electronics company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how our go to market strategy engagement helped a consumer electronics company based out of Midwestern United States to reduce time to market and yield huge savings.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Identifying the right channels to reach out to the end-users

Setting optimal product prices

Devising a sound product promotion strategy

Infiniti's go to market strategy engagement comprised of:

Market opportunity assessment to evaluate the prevailing market dynamics of the consumer electronics market

Market trend analysis engagement to identify the latest trends and developments in the consumer electronics market

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify the market potential for the client's product offerings in the market

The market intelligence engagement helped the consumer electronics company to:

Develop a go to market plan

Analyze customers' buying patterns and channels of purchase

Launch their new product successfully

Enhance profit margins by 17%

