This report presents a strategic analysis of the styrene market in Europe and a forecast for its development in the medium term. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the styrene market in Europe, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years.

In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development. It also focuses on the overall installed production capacities in each country within the region along with the main producers on the market, the technologies each of them uses and the average utilization rates.

The Market: Summary, Highlights and Forecasts

The European styrene market was equal to 5.397 million tons in 2013. The largest country market within the region was Germany, which in 2013 accounted for a share of 22% of the total in volume terms. Until 2023, the European market is forecast to reach around 5.4 million tons, thus growing at a CAGR of about 0.4% per annum in the period 2018-2023. This is a slight increase, compared to the decline at a CAGR of around 0.6% per year, registered in 2013-2017.

The European production of styrene is likely to drop to around 4.7 million tons in the medium term. However, flat dynamics of the overall installed production capacities in the region and their annual average utilization rates are expected. In addition, the market is forecast to remain relatively balanced in terms of supply and demand, also showing moderately mixed dynamics in the medium term.

The market has observed a significant volume growth in the past few years, despite cost pressures. This was mainly due to the interpolymer substitution that had already occurred in less technically demanding applications. Another emerging trend on the global styrene market is linked with developments in processes, products and applications for styrene polymers. Among the notable trends are customized nanostructured surfaces, weight reduction, improvements in application performance and safety, as well as the tailoring of commodity plastics to customers' needs and their applications.

Regionally, due to China's investigations against the US much of China's current styrene import demand is being met by suppliers in the Middle East. Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in US styrene margins, mainly caused by the process of consolidation, which resulted in fewer producers selling the material in the US. As for the European market, it is currently not a demand-driven, but rather a supply-driven one, while the lack of investment is leading to ageing plants.

Merger and acquisition activity has been robust in the chemical industry during the past few years. Although, the consolidation trend has been stable even in uncertain times, the number of global chemical merger and acquisition deals is decreasing. Particularly on the styrene market, there has been interest in corporate restructurings.

For instance, in 2019, Saudi Arabia's Sabic announced its intention to merge the subsidiary company Saudi Petrochemical Company (Sadaf) into the affiliate unit Arabian Petrochemical Company (Petrokemya). The transaction is projected to complete in the second half of 2019 and may impact the development of products such as ethanol, styrene, butene, benzene, vinyl chloride and polyvinyl chloride among others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of styrene

4. Characteristics and analysis of the raw materials base

5. State of the economy of Europe

5.1. Characteristics of the economy of Europe in 2014-2018

5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of Europe for 2019-2021

6. Overview and analysis of the styrene market in Europe

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the styrene market in Europe in 2014-2018

6.2. Structure of the styrene market in Europe in 2014-2018: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the styrene market in Europe in 2014-2018 by origin

6.4. Structure of the styrene market in Europe in 2014-2018 by country

6.5. Structure of the styrene market in Europe in 2014-2018 by application/main product groups and forecast for its development in the medium term

6.6. Key recent trends on the styrene market in Europe

6.7. Competitive landscape of the market

6.8. Country opportunity analysis

6.9. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of styrene in Europe

7.1. Volume, distribution and dynamics of the installed capacities for the production of styrene in Europe broken down by country in the last 5 years and forecast for their development in the medium term

7.2. Volume and dynamics of the average annual utilization rates used for the production of styrene in Europe in the last 5 years and forecast for their development in the medium term

7.3. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of styrene in Europe in 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2024

7.4. Structure of the European production of styrene in 2014-2018 by countries

7.5. Characteristics of the main producers of styrene in Europe along with their exact installed capacities and used production techniques in the last 5 years and forecast for their development in the medium term

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of styrene in Europe

8.1. Value chain analysis

8.2. Structure of price formation

8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of styrene in Europe in 2014-2018

8.4. Characteristics of other prices of styrene

9. Trade balance of the foreign trade operations of styrene in Europe

9.1. Trade balance of the foreign trade operations of styrene in Europe in 2014-2018

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of styrene to the European market

10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of styrene to Europe in 2014-2018

10.2. Major trade inflows of styrene imports to Europe in 2014-2018

10.3. Structure of the imports of styrene in 2014-2018 by importing countries

10.4. Average prices of the styrene, imported to Europe in 2014-2018

11. Overview and analysis of the European exports of styrene

11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the European exports of styrene in 2014-2018

11.2. Major trade outflows of styrene exports from Europe in 2014-2018

11.3. Structure of the European exports of styrene in 2014-2018 by exporting countries

11.4. Average prices of the European exports of styrene in 2014-2018

12. Characteristics of the consumption of styrene in Europe

12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of styrene in Europe in 2014-2018

12.2. Structure of the consumption of styrene in Europe in 2014-2018 (by origin, by channel, by country)

12.4. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of styrene in Europe in 2014-2018

12.5. Balance between domestic supply and domestic demand on the styrene market in Europe in 2014-2018 and forecast for its development in the medium term

13. Forecast for development of the styrene market in Europe in 2019-2024

13.1. Factors, influencing the development of the styrene market in Europe in the medium term

13.2. Forecast for market development in the medium term under three possible scenarios

Companies Mentioned

Ineos Styrolution

Synthos Kralupy

Total Petrochemicals

BASF

Ineos Styrenics

Trinseo

Versalis

Synthos Dwory

Repsol Quimica

