Impartner Ranks No. 1 Globally for BOTH Partner Relationship Management and Channel Marketing and Enablement in New Reports from Analyst Firm Research In Action

Impartner earns highest market position among top 20 global vendors based on over 100,000 data points from 1,500 manager surveys, analyst opinions and vendor evaluations

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-selling, most award-winning channel management solution was named the No. 1 global winner on Research In Action's Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Relationship Management (PRM). Impartner also scores No. 1 on a parallel report for Channel Marketing and Enablement (CME) SaaS and Software, which shows rankings for those companies that provide BOTH PRM and marketing support. Impartner was found superior to other vendors evaluated due to its pace of innovation, breadth and depth of solution offering, ability to manage both referral and reseller networks due to its recent acquisition of Amplifinity and its price-to-value ratio.

In creating the research, the top 20 vendors in the Channel Marketing and Enablement space, selected by the survey respondents, were all evaluated using the technology research company's unique survey-based methodology for comparative vendor evaluation. At least 60% of the evaluation results were based on enterprise and SMB buyers' survey results. Analyst opinion accounted for a maximum of 40% of the evaluation results. The evaluation results and forecasts were based on customer and vendor feedback, publicly available information, including more than 100,000 data points, triangulation, as well as analyst opinion.

"Our Vendor Selection Matrix is an important tool, providing useful information for channel leaders and marketers," said Peter O'Neill, Research Director, Research In Action GmbH. "In our survey, the breadth and depth score of Impartner's solution was the highest of all the 20 vendors, and the company emerged as the perceived market leader for CME and PRM based on a broad range of criteria, including vision, go-to-market strength, innovation, viability, execution capabilities and customer satisfaction."

"It's incredibly exciting to have Impartner come out on top as the solution people know and turn to, to manage their channel in this comprehensive, worldwide user view of this market," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO. "What's equally rewarding is that in addition to price/value ratio, the second most important priority for buyers is finding vendors that provide coverage of three components: marketing, channel enablement and sales enablement. Our strategy has long been to provide the most complete channel management platform, and to place No. 1 as the vendor capable of meeting that need is a testament to the value we bring to the market."

Join Taylor and O'Neill on December 18th, 2019 at 8 a.m. MST for a webinar, where they will discuss this research and channel enablement and marketing for a new decade. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5071895809322402573

To download your complimentary copy of the PRM Vendor Selection Matrix, click here.

About Research In Action

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company, providing both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients. Peter O'Neill is most known for his 12 years of service at Forrester Research as an industry analyst where, most recently, he directed all Forrester's research on B2B Marketing organization, process and automation topics. Before Forrester, O'Neill held a number of channel leadership positions at HP.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

